Taxi driver robbed in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE — City police patrolling a particular neighborhood after a rash of burglaries arrested a man they say fled a traffic stop and initiated a foot chase.

Nicholas A. Jamilowski, 30, address listed as Simpson Street, Wilkes-Barre, who was released from jail in March after posting bail on unrelated burglary cases in Nanticoke, was arraigned Friday stemming from an incident early Wednesday morning.

City police allege Jamilowski ran away from an officer who stopped him on Crescent Avenue after following him from Barney Farms just after 1 a.m.

Police said the vehicle Jamilowski was operating was not registered, did not have insurance and had a fraudulent license plate.

Court records say Jamilowski was charged earlier this year by Nanticoke police for his alleged role in separate home burglaries on Nov. 27 and Jan. 12. Two other people were arrested with Jamilowski.

Jamilowski posted $50,000 bail that garnered his release from the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on March 4.

According to the criminal complaint:

An officer patrolling Barney Farms due to a rash of burglaries spotted a BMW, operated by Jamilowski, drive into the neighborhood at 1:09 a.m.

Jamilowski turned around when he realized he was being followed by the officer.

Police in the complaint stated Jamilowski stopped in front of a residence on Crescent Avenue.

Jamilowski exited the BMW and told the officer he lived at the residence.

Police said Jamilowski ran through the rear yard and climbed over two fences while eluding capture, the complaint says.

A debit card found inside the BMW listed a woman’s name, which police learned on social media was the girlfriend of Jamilowski.

After the BMW was towed, Jamilowski’s girlfriend and a man attempted to pick up the vehicle at Falzone’s. While questioning the woman, police learned Jamilowski was in control of the vehicle when he ran away from the traffic stop.

Jamilowski was arraigned by District Judge Thomas Malloy Sr. in Wilkes-Barre on charges of escape, disorderly conduct, defiant trespass, operating a vehicle without insurance, driving with a suspended license, driving an unregistered vehicle, operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility and driving a vehicle with a fraudulent plate. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $125,000 bail.