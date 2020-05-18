Taxi driver robbed in Wilkes-Barre

May 18, 2020 Edward Lewis Blotter, Local, News

WILKES-BARRE — City police detectives are investigating a robbery of a taxi driver on Brown Street early Monday morning.

Police said the taxi driver picked up a fare on High Street at about 1:58 a.m. While driving on Brown Street near Glenn Street, the driver claimed the suspect brandished a handgun and demanded money.

The suspect pulled out wires for a two-way radio and a camera system, police said.

Police said the driver described the suspect as a man and wore black gloves, a mask and a baseball hat.