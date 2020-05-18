Juvenile killed in vehicle crash

May 18, 2020 Edward Lewis Blotter, Local, News

DALLAS TWP. — A male juvenile died as a result of a vehicle crash early Monday morning.

Township police said three boys were inside a vehicle that crashed into a tree in the area of 570 Kunkle Alderson Rd. at about 12:42 a.m. All occupants were heavily entrapped and had to be extracted by Kunkle Fire and Rescue.

Two occupants were transported to area hospitals. One juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene.

Names of the victims were not released.

Assisting at the scene were police from Dallas, Harveys Lake and Kingston Township, state police, Back Mountain Regional Medic 30 and Kunkle Fire and Rescue and Medic 33.

Police said the investigation is continuing.