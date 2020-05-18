Nurses Month: Misti Slusser

May 18, 2020 Times Leader Local, News
Misti Slusser

Misti Slusser

“She tries her best and loves to work,” one nominator said.

“She is a traveling nurse who just loves to take care of people,” another noted.

“She doesn’t care about the weather; she just cares about her patients,” someone else explained.

Meet Misti Slusser, a traveling nurse from Berwick who got into nursing due to her daughter having muscular dystrophy.

Her favorite part of the job is making her patients feel as though they’re seen. She hopes the way she cares for her patients has rubbed off on her children.

Slusser is the proud mother of two and grandmother of one.

She is one of 31 nurses being honored during the month of May in the Times Leader.

In her daughter, Leah’s, words: “My mom is an amazing nurse. I was diagnosed with (muscular) dystrophy when I turned eight and my mom is my biggest fan. She fights for every one of her residents, clients or employees. She is a traveling nurse who just loves to take care of people. She sings and dances for people. She makes them feel safe.

You would want my mom to take care of your loved one. I spent almost a year in the hospital and my mom never left my side!”

For more Nurses Month stories, click here.