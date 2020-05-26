Boscov’s set to reopen on Saturday

May 26, 2020

WILKES-BARRE – A downtown staple will be reopening for business on Saturday.

According to a post on the store’s Facebook page, Boscov’s will reopen on Saturday at 11 a.m. The store will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

It will also feature dedicated shopping hours for “more vulnerable customers” om Mondays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

