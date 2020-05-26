Boscov’s set to reopen on Saturday

WILKES-BARRE — Joe Barna of Freeland is a proud Marine Corps combat veteran of the Korean War.

Barna, 90, talked about Memorial Day and the importance of remembering our fallen heroes.

Barna said Memorial Day is when all veterans living and dead, give back to all Americans.

“Those who have passed away have already received something in return — a folded American flag,” Barna said. “For all survivors of our wars, this is a sacred day. They will not forget those who stood together and fought, and died.”

Barna said in the days before Memorial Day, some veterans, family members and friends from our communities will walk through cemeteries placing new American flags at the graves of fallen veterans.

And on Memorial Day 2020, there may not be services in the cemeteries to honor the fallen. But, Barna said, we all can still visit those cemeteries.

”If there is a slight breeze there, you can stand and look at all the flags waving gently,” Barna said. “There is nothing like this sight. Under each flag lies a veteran. If he could be heard from heaven, he may be saying ‘Thanks buddy for remembering me. I knew you would not forget.’”

During his combat time in Korea, Barna fought in some of the most terrible fighting in places like the Battles at Bunker Hill and Old Baldy.

Barna was attached to Weapons Company and he used all the weapons at the Marine Corps disposal, including the M1 Rifle, the BAR or Browning Automatic Rifle, rocket and mortar launchers, and perhaps one of the most feared weapons of modern times, the M2-2 flamethrower which he carried for 5 months.

Barna has always firmly believed in promoting the causes of all of our veterans and he frequently writes and speaks about the common experiences of veterans in editorial letters and speaking engagements.

For Memorial Day 2017, Barna was selected as Legionnaire of the Year by the Freeland American Legion Post 473.

Barna is one of these survivors who place these flags in our cemeteries. He said he never counts how many flags he carries.

“Someday soon I may be getting a new flag myself,” Barna said. “But until I do, I will continue to serve my brothers with pride and honor. This is an honor that all fallen veterans should receive, wherever they lie. We don’t care who they are because we are all brothers. Of course, we don’t want to die, but someday we will all be looking up and thanking those with the flags who don’t forget us.”

Barna said he feel lucky because to have known so many veterans still alive and who also remember those who are now defenders in God’s heavenly army.

“Most Americans don’t understand what those old guys did for America,” Barna said. “These are the men you see around who wear those hats with Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps or Coast Guard emblems on them. The veterans live part of their lives in hell. But they never complained because they knew their family at home was safe.”

Barna said veterans ask for little, but they all did so much for their country. He said many performed heroic deeds, but rarely get thanked because many aren’t aware who they are or what they did while in service to their country.

“In fact, many vets don’t ask for thanks, but they deserve all of our thanks,” Barna said. “Honor and pride are small words, but a veteran has so much of both of these qualities. On Memorial Day put the veterans that you know high on a pedestal and look at him or her with the pride that they deserve.”

Barna said many people get their view of war from watching movies like Saving Private Ryan, Hamburger Hill and Hacksaw Ridge.

“Can you imagine yourself or someone in your family or a friend being there?” he asked. “These movies start to show what war is really like. Of course, in real war, the boys are fighting and dying.”

Barna talked about the pain of war and the difficult memories.

“The memories and the pain come home with the survivors,” Barna said. “The road back to their families is a long one. Sometimes, the journey takes years and years and lasts long after the veteran is already back home. They bring back some of what they lived through — the moaning of the wounded and the silence of the dead. I know it is hard for someone who never experienced war to know what it is like to have a bullet strike your body or to be shattered with pieces of metal from an exploding shell. Can you even imagine as a 19- or 20-year-old in his first battle?”

Barna said when someone goes to war, he or she changes.

“And you don’t have to be a combat veteran,” Barna said. “All veterans who serve have done their part. In their own way, they all know what it is like to be in war. That is why I say again and again, that we are all brothers. Every vet learns to appreciate living and the people and things they love so much more.”

Barna said the memories can’t be erased. He said some memories are beautiful to remember, while others, you wish they never happened.

And don’t call Barna a hero — he considers himself a survivor.

“The Heroes are the ones with the small American flags waving over their graves,” Barna said. “They are in heaven now with all their families and friends. I hope that someday, God will call out my number. It will be wonderful to see all my old buddies again. I’ll probably have to start over as a Private First Class and work for more stripes.”

Barna said he hoped a Memorial Day ceremony could have been held.

“But if we can’t, don’t just say ‘Memorial Day’ — feel Memorial Day,” he said.