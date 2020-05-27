May 26, 2020 Times Leader News
By Kevin Carroll [email protected]
Jessica Grumblis, 21, of Plains Township is a CNA at Wesley Village in Pittston.

Jessica Grumblis, 21, of Plains Township is a CNA at Wesley Village in Pittston.

Jessica Grumblis

Location: Wesley Village in Pittston

Position: Certified nurse’s assistant

Quote: “I love what I do. I love seeing people smile and feel like I’m helping them smile.”

At just 21 years of age, Jessica Grumblis is still relatively new to the nursing profession. But it’s already impacted her life in such a major way.

A lifelong resident of Plains Township, Grumblis spends her days over at Wesley Village in Pittston, working as a certified nurse’s assistant (CNA).

A nursing home and elderly care center, Wesley Village allows Grumblis to care for residents in a number of ways.

“I bathe them. I comb their hair,” Grumblis said. “I do whatever they need me to do.”

At 18 years old, Grumblis made a decision that she wanted to be a nurse.

“I heard other people talking about their jobs and about being a nurse and how much they enjoyed it,” Grumblis said. “I wanted to give it a try.”

Grumblis took courses at the Jolie Health and Beauty Academy and started at Wesley Village as a dietary aide while finishing up her CNA classes.

As is the case for just about every health care worker in the country right about now, Grumblis has seen her day-to-day activities and duties affected by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Especially with the elderly residents of Wesley Village, Grumblis needs to be extraordinarily careful while on the job.

She also noted how the pandemic has made it harder for the patients that she takes care of, both physically and mentally.

“A lot of the patients want me to get their sons or their daughters for them, and I have to tell them that we can’t risk it right now,” Grumblis said.

Even with restrictions and guidelines and all the uncertainty going on right now, Grumblis wouldn’t trade her job for the world.

“I love what I do,” Grumblis said. “I love seeing people smile and feel like I’m helping them smile.”