It’s basically the summertime at this point, and working from home has brought back a memory that I had forgotten about from my summers as a youth: the nearly constant sound of a lawnmower.

Perhaps a contributing factor here is that more of us are spending more time at home than we formerly did, but it seems like someone, somewhere in my West Scranton neighborhood is constantly mowing their lawn. If the sun is up, there’s at least one lawnmower going. There’s one going while I write this, probably a block or two away.

I’ve always hated mowing my lawn. It’s not that I don’t want the property to look nice; I’m just a 20-something without kids or a dog who would benefit from running around out there, and I’m not the sort of person who is inclined to have “garden parties” — even less so now, considering, you know, everything.

Because of that, my lawn is a source of work that serves me no purpose other than to continue to propagate that work. Weeks go by when I spend no time in my lawn other than the time I spend mowing it.

I mean, what am I going to do out there? Play tag with my roommate? I’m pretty sure if my neighbors saw two nearly 30-year-old men chasing each other in their backyard, they would call the police purely on principle. And who could blame them? So I go out there, sweating to death while pushing my lawnmower, simply because it has to be done, not because I’m working toward any goal.

There’s also some really compelling evidence that our lawns are seriously bad for the environment. Author John Green covered this topic beautifully in his wonderful podcast “The Anthropocene Reviewed,” wherein, in conjunction with WNYC Studios, he reviews various aspects of the human-focused world on a 5-star scale.

I don’t plan on totally rewriting Green’s review of lawns here, because you can listen to his review yourself, since he puts it better than I can. The gist of it, though, is that the American obsession with a well-manicured lawn has majorly damaging environmental impacts. Green says that Kentucky bluegrass, a confusingly-named plant that actually comes from Europe and parts of Asia, forms the bulk of lawns in America.

Americans, Green says, have so much Kentucky bluegrass in their lawns that it is actually the single crop that Americans water the most, despite the fact that it is a plant that provides no purpose other than for us to just look at. We can’t eat it, we can’t manufacture with it, it just sits out there in our lawns, doing nothing for us besides making us water it so it grows but then mow it once it’s grown too much.

I’m of the opinion that all of that energy — in terms of the water and electricity it takes to grow the grass and gasoline or electricity it takes to cut it down again — could be better used elsewhere. I would love to convert my entire lawn into a moss garden, since moss produces more oxygen than the grass, requires less effort to grow than grass, and doesn’t need to be maintained in the way that grass does.

But this conversion is prohibitively expensive given my current budget, while a tank of gas for the lawnmower is cheap, especially right now while they’re literally giving oil away.

So the lawn, my eternal enemy, stays, begging me constantly to cut it back, simply because someone decades before I even lived here decided to plant it. So it goes.

However, I find that my opinions about the lawn are a bit different this year. Starved of so many of the other things that my day normally consisted of, I find myself puttering around the house, doing little tasks that I might not have done otherwise. I alphabetized my record collection the other day, just for the hit of dopamine that comes along with the accomplishment of a mostly meaningless task.

This year, then, I’m approaching my lawn-mowing in a different way. The amount of effort spent on the lawn hasn’t changed overly much, but I find that I don’t hate doing it this time. I find myself in a Zen sort of state out there: headphones in, listening to some hardcore punk or something, more or less happily cutting the grass, because it gives me a few moments away from all the screens in my house telling me about how horrible the world is right now.

It’s a few moments of peace out in the sun, and it makes me realize that all of my whining about my lawn comes from a sense of privilege. Instead of kvetching about how much I hate doing this work, I should be grateful that I even have the ability to do it. I have my health, I have a tool that makes the task far easier than it would be otherwise, and I have a roof over my head.

This year, mowing the lawn is a good thing. Next year, I’ll probably be Googling “moss lawn conversion” again, but hopefully I’ll still have the lessons I’m learning this year in the back of my head.

And now I’m going to go mow my lawn.