Learning Curve: Teacher and parent from St. Nicholas-St. Mary’s Elementary agree: Kids miss school

<p>These days, a classroom looks more like a kitchen table. This is Janine Halchak’s setup for teaching students at St. Nicholas-St. Mary’s School remotely.</p>

<p>Jessica Cronauer and her children, William, Emily and Elizabeth Barrouk.</p>

    WILKES-BARRE — For a teacher at St. Nicholas-St. Mary’s School, the transition into online learning has gone about as smoothly as it could possibly go, but she said she’s looking forward to having kids in her classroom once it is safe again.

    Janine Halchak is a 2nd grade teacher at the Catholic school located in Wilkes-Barre. According to her, she’s amazed by how well her students have made the transition.

    “I’m so incredibly proud of the kids, how well they’ve been doing, how well they’re picking up on things,” Halchak said.

    She said her young students were able to adapt well to adding their typical classroom routines to the realm of Google Classroom video meetings.

    One of the standard elements of her class, she said, is that when her students give an answer, they also have to spell it, which she says helps them learn spelling. Halchak said her students immediately fell into this habit on the online calls.

    “I’m so proud of how they’ve all adapted,” she said.

    Halchak hosts two daily video call sessions, each one covering the same lesson, so as to give students multiple opportunities to sign in, in case they have to share their computer with other family members.

    “A lot of credit goes to the parents,” Halchak said, explaining that parents matter a great deal in the success of their kids in this moment.

    Jessica Cronauer, of Wilkes-Barre, is the mother of one of Halchak’s students. Her son, William Barrouk, is in Halchak’s second grade class, but her daughters, Emily and Elizabeth Barrouk, are in 4th and 8th grade, respectively.

    According to Cronauer, the teachers at the diocesan school have been working amazingly.

    “The kids were fully prepared,” she said, noting that, when it was announced that school would be closed on a Friday, online schooling was up and running by that Monday. “The teachers at St. Nick’s have provided such thorough and incredible support for their students.”

    Both Halchak and Cronauer praised the resources that the school made sure to provide for both students and teachers, with Halchak noting that she’s been taking some online classes herself in order to beef up her skills to better implement technology better in the online classroom.

    But both note with some sadness that the students have lost so much.

    “They’re missing that socialization,” Halchak said. “They keep asking, ‘When is corona going to be over? When can we come back to school?’”

    It’s a question that parents like Cronauer have been asking as well.

    “They miss their friends like crazy,” she said of her children. “Lizzy especially has lost a ton of activities as 8th grader. They’re mourning the loss of that.”

    Besides the ongoing issue of socialization, Cronauer said there were concerns about keeping her kids on task, saying the question “Do I wanna do math or do I wanna play Fortnite?” is a constant threat.

    Ultimately, though, she thinks her children miss school.

    “I think that they miss the normalcy, the connections,” she said. “They have such authentic, important and valuable relationships with their teachers. I’m confident the schools will do what they can to manufacture that sense of connectedness.”

    And, for what it’s worth, Halchak misses her students as well.

    “I love teaching in any way. I miss my class terrible,” she said. “I’m very said that I don’t get to see them in the final days of the year.”

