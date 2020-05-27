Report: Person jumps near Francis Walter Dam, prompting search

May 27, 2020 Times Leader Local, News
BEAR CREEK TWP. — Emergency crews and the coroner’s office were called to the Francis Walter Dam Tuesday night for a report of a person having jumped from a rock nearby, our news partners at FOX 56 are reporting.

According to that report, water rescue and dive teams were called in. The individual reportedly came up from the water once but then went back under and had not been located again as of early Wednesday.

