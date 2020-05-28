Plains police seek public’s help to identify alleged burglar

May 28, 2020 Edward Lewis Blotter, Local, News
By Ed Lewis [email protected]

PLAINS TWP. — Township police on Thursday released surveillance pictures of a man and a vehicle they hope the public can identify connected to multiple burglaries.

Police on their Facebook page said they are investigating multiple burglaries in the area of East Main Street.

One business that was burglarized was D’s Diner that was preparing to reopen after being closed for nearly three months due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Times Leader’s media partner, WOLF-TV FOX 56, showed video of the damage at D’s Diner with smashed glass doors and windows and debris thrown throughout the structure.

FOX 56 reported an automated-teller machine was damaged and currency bills taped to the wall were ripped. A surveillance system at the diner, which was damaged, recorded two men breaking into the business.

Police released a surveillance picture of only one suspected burglar.

Anyone who can identify the man or has information about the vehicle is asked to call Plains Township police at 570-829-3432.