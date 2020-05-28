Suspect in Plains Township sexual assault extradited from South Korea

May 28, 2020
By Ed Lewis

PLAINS TWP. — A township man charged in 2018 with sexually and physically assaulting a woman was captured in South Korea, township police announced on their Facebook page.

James C. Meininger, 35, was charged with felony offenses of strangulation, sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault and misdemeanor counts of simple assault and indecent assault in connection to an incident on Sept. 22, 2018.

An arrest warrant was issued by District Judge Joseph D. Spagnuolo Jr. in Plains Township on Dec. 12, 2018.

Meininger was also charged on allegations of violating a protection-from abuse order, police said.

Police said Meininger was captured in South Korea where he was deported and transported to Los Angeles where he was taken into custody by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security earlier this week.

It was not immediately known when Meininger will be returned to Luzerne County.