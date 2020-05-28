Luzerne County planning/zoning director resigns

May 28, 2020 Jennifer Andes News
By Jennifer Learn-Andes [email protected]
Luzerne County Courthouse File photo

Luzerne County Courthouse

File photo

Luzerne County government is seeking someone to oversee the planning and zoning office because Executive Director Heath Eddy is resigning, effective June 12.

Hired by the county in November 2018, Eddy has accepted a new position outside the area to spend more time with his family, county Manager C. David Pedri said in a news release Thursday.

Eddy currently receives $71,575 annually.

The position has been advertised at a compensation range between $55,000 and $65,000, according to a job posting in the human resources section at www.luzernecounty.org.

During his tenure, Eddy started updating county zoning ordinances, helped recoup two years of back reimbursements for Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) expenses and headed the Hazard Mitigation Plan Steering Committee, Pedri said.

”While holding this position, Eddy has shown great leadership and dedication as he successfully took steps to expand and bolster the services of the planning and zoning department to the public,” Pedri wrote.

County transportation planner John Petrini will be interim director, Pedri said.

Acknowledging Eddy will be missed, Pedri said he is optimistic about the future of the office.

“Mr. Eddy has gone above and beyond these past two years, and we are thankful for his service,” Pedri says. “I’m hopeful that our planning and zoning department will take what Mr. Eddy and his staff accomplished and continue moving forward.”

The department head must act as zoning officer for 23 municipalities that have signed up for county coverage, ensuring codes and ordinances are enforced, the job posting says.

This manager also oversees field inspections and development reviews to verify proposed projects comply with approved plans and serves as a liaison with the county Planning Commission and Zoning Hearing Board.

In addition to various education and experience requirements, successful applicants must have comprehensive knowledge of local, state and federal legal requirements related to planning, zoning and land use, the posting says.

Resumes are due June 11.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.