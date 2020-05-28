Luzerne County planning/zoning director resigns

At the time it seemed a good idea to set up a regional testing center for the coronavirus in the empty parking lot of a landmark building right off busy Interstate 81.

But after 40 days the center outside the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre Township will shut down Friday as the state’s testing strategy evolves, state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said Wednesday when asked why the center proved short-lived.

”It wasn’t being used enough and so we closed it. We want to devote our resources to other areas which we will be doing,” Levine explained Wednesday during a teleconference hosted by the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association in Harrisburg for reporters.

The new plan is to expand testing in cooperation with chain pharmacy stores and big-box retailer Walmart rather than regional centers such as the one for the Northeast intended to draw from Luzerne and neighboring counties.

“Walmart, CVS and RiteAid weren’t testing at that time. And so we knew that the Northeast needed a testing site. We placed it in a central location and now we have other opportunities,” Levine said.

“This is the natural evolution of our testing strategy, to make it more available and accessible to the community,” Levine said.

The drive-through Northeast center, rented by the state for $3,400 a month from the Luzerne County Convention Center Authority that oversees the arena tested 2,197 as of Tuesday. It originally was limited to first responders and health care workers, but was later opened up to anyone with symptoms of COVID-19. Advance registration has been required for the free testing. The center capped the number of tests at 200 a day.

Two days after the state began testing at the arena site, on April 22 the RiteAid on River Road in Plains Township offered no-cost, drive-through testing for the public.

A RiteAid spokesman said the total tested to date at its River Street store location was not available. Nationwide, the company has the capacity to do 10,000 tests daily.

While too few people were using the Northeast testing center, not all the long-term health care facilities licensed by the state were providing information for a new data base, Levine acknowledged.

The Department of Health has been using the PA National Electronic Disease Surveillance System to issue a weekly report with information on COVID-19 cases among residents and staff in the facilities, as well as deaths. The May 26 report contained updated numbers from the initial report released May 22.

Timber Ridge Health Center in Plains Township had one additional death raising the total to 27. The Mountain City Nursing & Rehab Center in Hazel Township reported two additional deaths for a total of eight.

“The current nursing home data is from NEDSS because we’re not yet getting enough accurate reports on that request from the nursing homes,” Levine said.

But the Pennsylvania Health Care Association that represents long-term care facilities, has been critical of the Department of Health’s release of data and the additional reporting requirements.

Zach Shamberg, PHCA president and CEO, said, the department directed nursing home administrators on May 15 to submit information for a seventh database and it was the PHCA’s understanding that it would be used to report facility-specific information. Already, the administrators were reporting to state and federal agencies COVID positive cases, pending cases, available beds, personal protective gear and more and it was taking hours of daily to comply, Shamber said in an email Wedneday.

The initial report released May 22 was noticeably wrong and evident that the PA DOH relied on data that was not submitted by nursing homes, Shamberg said.

“While the Department of Health has admitted to our association that the data is incorrect, it has not provided a plausible explanation for why it will not remove faulty data or alert the public that the posted data is inaccurate, “Shamberg said. “Unfortunately, this irresponsible release of data has ruined the trust between providers and the loved ones of residents – creating panic and anger amongst family members, distrust amongst staff and frustration for providers. The state owes it to our most vulnerable residents, our healthcare heroes, and our providers of care to get this right.”

Nate Wardle, a PA DOH spokesman, said the data on long-term care facilities that was released was to be reported by the facilities. In the future the DOH will mandate that facilities report the information.

“However, they did not report completely, or in some cases at all, and so the data had to be reported through another method – the department’s NEDSS system, which matches case information and facility address. We are constantly working to make sure the data we provide is accurate, and that may lead to some changes in data as more information is made available,” Wardle said.

In the future the DOH will mandate that facilities report the information, Wardle said.

Levine did not give a timetable for when the information from the new database will be released.

“Not yet because they’re not reporting,” Levine said. “We don’t have enough facilities reporting complete data yet.

Shamberg expressed his disappointment with the situation.

“It’s unfortunate that at a time when long-term care providers and their front line staff are going to extraordinary lengths to protect the residents they care for, the Department of Health has chosen to blame them for inconsistent reporting,” Shamberg said.

“Keep in mind, for many nursing home providers, this latest database was the seventh reporting mechanism instituted by state and local departments of health. The correct information is being reported to databases already. It’s simply not being utilized,” he said