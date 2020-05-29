Kingston Township police arrest man on robbery charge

KINGSTON TWP. — Township police arrested a Swoyersville man on allegations he robbed the Sunoco Lifestyle service station on Manor Drive earlier this month.

Vasilly P. Chinikaylo, 30, of Gillespie Street, was arrested after police traced the get-away vehicle, a Honda Crosstour, using multiple surveillance cameras as it sped away after the alleged robbery on May 2, court records say.

Police allege Chinikaylo entered the store and selected a beverage from a cooler. When he stood at the counter, Chinikaylo reached over and grabbed money from the cash register, police allege.

When the store clerk attempted to stop him, Chinikaylo allegedly brandished a sharp edge weapon and lunged at the clerk.

The clerk was not injured.

Police and state police used surveillance cameras in the area in an attempt to obtain the license plate of the Honda Crosstour.

Police learned that the Honda Crosstour is an uncommon vehicle in the area.

Due to the uniqueness of the vehicle, Swoyersville police had previously observed the Honda Crosstour traveling through their municipality.

In an unrelated incident, Swoyersville police conducted a traffic stop on a Ford Taurus at which Chinikaylo was a passenger.

With information gathered from the traffic stop, police were able trace Chinikaylo was the owner of a Honda Crosstour with its license plate containing letters and numbers that were partially provided by the store clerk and surveillance videos, court records say.

Police executed a search warrant at Chinikaylo’s residence allegedly finding a blue zip up sweater with elbow patches and black athletic shoes that matched the man who robbed the service station.

Chinikaylo was arraigned Wednesday by District Judge James Haggerty on charges of robbery and theft. He was released on $20,000 unsecured bail.