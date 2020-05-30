Did you Boscvo today? Downtown Wilkes-Barre store reopens

By Kevin Carroll [email protected]
Cars started to file in the Boscov’s parkade an hour before doors opened at 11 a.m. Saturday for the first time since mid-March. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

<p>Boscov’s employee Ann Marie Kravitz, left, of Nanticoke, gives longtime Bosov’s shopper, Colleen Lavelle, of Dallas, a hand as the downtown Wilkes-Barre department store reopened on Saturday.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Times Leader</p>

<p>Boscov cashiere Jennie Woss checks out another customer in the Missies Department just after the doors opened at 11 a.m. on Saturday.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Times Leader</p>

<p>Each level of Boscov’s parkade had hundreds of people waiting in anticipation of doors opening at 11 a.m. Saturday. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Times Leader</p>

<p>Tara Armbruster, left, of Wilkes-Barre, sifts through merchandise with her daugther, Maria, just after doors opened at Boscov’s in Wilkes-Barre. ‘It’s great to be out again,’ Tara said.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Times Leader</p>

WILKES-BARRE — A line looping all the way up South Main Street to the Rite Aid on Public Square could only mean one thing for Luzerne County shoppers.

Boscov’s is back.

With the county’s official entrance into the yellow phase of Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 recovery plan, the popular department store reopened to the public at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

“We’ve taken all the steps to ensure everyone’s safety, and we’re thrilled with the turnout so far today,” said Ryan Thomas, the store manager.

People flocked inside as the doors on Main Street and Franklin Street opened, eager to browse the store and, perhaps more so, eager to feel some idea of normalcy in the wake of a pandemic that shut down businesses all across the country.

“I think it’s great, not only that Boscov’s is opening up but that everything’s starting to open back up,” said Dottie Povilaitis, of Wilkes-Barre.

Povilaitis joked that she was just there “to spend some money” and was very satisfied with the measures that Boscov’s had put in place to maintain social distancing and good hygiene.

“They’re doing a good job,” Povilaitis said. “I’m not really worried about it.”

Thomas pointed out numerous signs on the floors near the registers marking off six feet between customers waiting in line, as well as hand sanitizing stations placed all over the store.

“We want to keep our customers and our employees safe,” Thomas said. “We’ve been preparing the store thoroughly.”

From the basement all the way to the top floor, shoppers perused the sales, chatted with one another and seemed happy to be back.

“I’m excited to be back in here,” said David Emmett, who came from Sweet Valley for the store’s reopening. “I’m not really here for anything specific, just want to see what the deals are.”

While there isn’t a strict capacity limit on the customers allowed in the store, customers are required to wear a mask, and everyone is encouraged to spread themselves out and give each other as much room as possible.

“We’ve got social distancing signs all over the place,” Thomas said.

The restaurant and candy counter located in the Boscov’s basement remain closed on a temporary basis, and Thomas says that they don’t currently have a timetable for when they will open back up to the public.