Volunteers of America closes WB thrift store

May 31, 2020 Times Leader Local, News

South Main Street retail location had been shut since March 14 under non-essential business prohibition

By Roger DuPuis [email protected]
The setting sun casts long shadows on the former Volunteers of America Family Thrift Store Sunday afternoon on South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre. Officials on Friday announced that the store, which has been closed since Gov. Tom Wolf closed non-essential businesses more than two months ago during the COVID-19 outbreak, will not reopen. Roger DuPuis | Times Leader

The setting sun casts long shadows on the former Volunteers of America Family Thrift Store Sunday afternoon on South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre. Officials on Friday announced that the store, which has been closed since Gov. Tom Wolf closed non-essential businesses more than two months ago during the COVID-19 outbreak, will not reopen.

Roger DuPuis | Times Leader

<p>The interior of the former Volunteers of America Family Thrift Store on South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre lies empty and still Sunday afternoon.</p> <p>Roger DuPuis | Times Leader</p>

The interior of the former Volunteers of America Family Thrift Store on South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre lies empty and still Sunday afternoon.

Roger DuPuis | Times Leader

<p>A notice on the front door of the Volunteers of America Family Thrift Store in Wilkes-Barre indicates that it is closed until further notice. The store, which closed March 14 due to state regulations amid the COVID-19 outbreak, will not reopen, VOA officials have announced.</p> <p>Roger DuPuis | Times Leader</p>

A notice on the front door of the Volunteers of America Family Thrift Store in Wilkes-Barre indicates that it is closed until further notice. The store, which closed March 14 due to state regulations amid the COVID-19 outbreak, will not reopen, VOA officials have announced.

Roger DuPuis | Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE —Volunteers of America of Pennsylvania has permanently closed its family thrift store on South Main Street in the city after more than two months of being shuttered under state COVID-19 regulations.

“It was important to us that the Thrift Store inventory and assets continue to be used to support households in Pennsylvania,” Jodina Hicks, the organization’s president, said in a statement released Friday.

“The entire inventory has been donated to partner thrift stores in Pennsylvania that serve the Commonwealth’s most vulnerable people,” Hicks added.

Volunteers of America of Pennsylvania, an affiliate of Volunteers of America and registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, provides human services programs in several regions of the state, including the Lehigh Valley, Northeast, Central and Western Pennsylvania.

The 26,500 square-foot store at 400 S. Main St. has been “a staple in the community for 12 years,” as VOAPA’s release described it.

The thrift store closed its doors on March 14 in compliance with Gov. Tom Wolf’s order closing non-essential businesses as the coronavirus outbreak intensified.

Announcement of its permanent closure came the same day that Luzerne County was moved into the yellow phase of COVID-19 recovery by state officials. With that transition many retailers finally reopened their doors.

Employees impacted by the thrift store’s closure will have the option to be trained by the organization to be in-home workers, support staff, and/or drivers for people who need assistance to live independently, officials said.

“Our employees are our most valuable asset and we plan to provide other opportunities within VOAPA,” Regional Director Jane Merolla said.

Closure of the South Main Street store does not impact the other programs operated by VOAPA, including Dial-A-Driver, Manna House, Ruth’s Place, Give Hope and Caring Alternatives, officials said.

“The doors of the thrift store are closed but we remain open and committed to the individuals, families and community in Luzerne County and beyond,” Hicks said.

VOA’s mission is to help those in need rebuild their lives and reach their full potential by providing people in need with support, skills, and tools that lead to individual empowerment, self-sufficiency and stability.

Its programs support and empower America’s most vulnerable groups—the elderly, people with disabilities, at-risk youth, individuals reentering society, individuals and families experiencing homelessness, those recovering from addiction, veterans and many others.

“We are especially committed to pivoting our services so we can support the most vulnerable, especially in the face of COVID-19, by growing our team of in-home care workers and drivers so people in the Northeast can live in their homes with support, rather than having to move to care or congregate settings,” Hicks added. “Our goal is to grow the number of people we can help live independently, especially those with intellectual, physical, or mental disabilities and seniors (driving only), so they can be free to choose where and how they live.”