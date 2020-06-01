Police: Dispute about loud motorcycle led to shooting

WILKES-BARRE — City police arrested a man they say discharged a round from a firearm at another man during a dispute about a loud motorcycle.
Faraj Yahya Alzahrani, 26, of North Franklin Street, stands accused of firing a round from a 9mm handgun at Nathaniel San Martin in front of an apartment building at 1205 Scott St. on May 24, according to court records.
San Martin, the building’s landlord, confronted Alzahrani about his loud motorcycle that was idling in a driveway, court records say.
During the dispute, Alzahrani allegedly brandished a handgun and discharged a round at San Martin.
San Martin was not injured. He told police he felt something pass his head when the round was fired, court records say.
A tenant in the apartment building only knew Alzahrani as “Justin,” who was friends with her late boyfriend. She claimed Alzahrani was visiting prior to the shooting.
Police in court records say a surveillance camera recorded the shooting. A 9mm shell was found in tall grass in the area where the shooting occurred, police stated.
Alzahrani was arrested Friday when an off-duty city officer spotted him in a parking lot at South Main and Academy streets.
Police stated Alzahrani was wearing red shoes and a black motorcycle vest when he was arrested, the same clothing recorded by the surveillance camera at the time of the shooting, court records say.
Alzahrani was in possession of a 9mm handgun with 14 rounds in the clip when he was arrested, police alleged.
Police were not able to determine ownership of the handgun.
Alzahrani was arraigned by District Judge Michael Dotzel in Wilkes-Barre Township on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, firearms not to be carried without a license and disorderly conduct. He was released on $100,000 unsecured bail, court records say.