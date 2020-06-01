PLAINS TWP. — A township man deported from South Korea on a 2018 arrest warrant charging him with sexually and physically assaulting a woman was arraigned Monday.

James C. Meininger, 35, of Skidmore Street, was charged by township police on Dec. 12, 2018, after investigating an incident that occurred inside a vehicle on Sept. 22, 2018.

Meininger was deported from South Korea last week and was taken into custody at a Los Angeles airport by U.S. Department of Homeland Security. He waived extradition and returned to Luzerne County where was arraigned by District Judge David Barilla in Wyoming on two counts of simple assault and one count each of strangulation, aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault.

He was also charged by police with four separate counts of violating a protection-from-abuse order.

Meininger was jailed at the county correctional facility without bail as Barilla deemed him a flight risk.

According to the criminal complaint:

A woman claimed she was arguing with Meininger while she was driving a vehicle on Route 115 on Sept. 22, 2018. She told police Meininger instructed her to stop the vehicle and when she did, he choked her.

As she attempted to fight back by grabbing at Meininger’s hands around her throat, he punched her in the head, ribs and legs.

She fled the vehicle to get help but was unable to get anyone to stop to assist her.

Meininger chased her and threatened to jump off the Coal Brook Dam. When the woman ran back to her vehicle, Meininger returned before she was able to lock the doors.

Meininger then had the woman drive to a parking lot on East Mountain Boulevard where he sexually assaulted her, the complaint says.

Police in the complaint reported a surveillance camera recorded the sexual assault.