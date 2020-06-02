Trump declares he’s president of law, order amid protests

WILKES-BARRE — Department of Human Services (DHS) Secretary Teresa Miller this week reminded Pennsylvanians that public assistance programs remain available to families throughout the COVID-19 public-health emergency.

Programs include the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), and other services established specifically in response to COVID-19 like the Emergency Assistance Program (EAP), the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Recovery Crisis Program, and the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) programs.

Each of these programs can help Pennsylvanians who have lost income or employment meet basic needs until they are able to start work again.

“We know that many people have lost jobs, income, and health insurance as a result of this public health crisis,” Miller said. “That’s why I want to ensure Pennsylvanians that DHS is here to support them — nobody should go without food, health care, or other services. These services are available now and they will remain available in the months ahead.”

DHS has taken steps to ensure that Pennsylvanians who need help receive it and worked to make sure that people who qualify for these programs are able to access them. DHS has also worked with partners at the state and federal levels to implement policies that are responsive to the public health crisis. This includes extending certification periods for public assistance programs or suspending the closure of Medicaid cases except in certain circumstances so participation can continue through the public health crisis.

Health care

Pennsylvanians who have lost health coverage or are currently uninsured and need coverage for themselves or their children may qualify for coverage through Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP). Medicaid and CHIP provide coverage for routine and emergency health services, tests and screenings, and prescriptions, and COVID-19 testing and treatment are covered by both Medicaid and CHIP. Medicaid and CHIP enroll individuals throughout the year and do not have a limited or special enrollment time, so people needing health coverage can apply for these programs at any time. There are income limits for Medicaid, but all children qualify for coverage through CHIP.

Food security

SNAP helps people expand purchasing power by providing money each month to spend on groceries, helping households have resources to purchase enough food to avoid going hungry. Inadequate food and chronic nutrient deficiencies have profound effects on a person’s life and health, including increased risks for chronic diseases, higher chances of hospitalization, poorer overall health, and increased health care costs. Children who have enough to eat go on to have higher graduation rates, increased adult earnings, and improved health outcomes in their adult life.

Other temporary programs

DHS also established the Emergency Assistance Program (EAP) to help low-income families who lost wages experiencing financial challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Qualifying families will be issued a one-time grant equal to two months of TANF benefits to assist them in meeting basic needs. The emergency assistance application is available online at www.compass.state.pa.us, and applications will be accepted through June 12 or until all funds are expended.

LIHEAP provides assistance for home energy bills for both low-income renters and homeowners, helping ensure continuity of utility and other energy services. The LIHEAP Recovery Crisis Program, created in response to the pandemic, provides a crisis benefit up to $800 for households that had their main or secondary energy source completely shut-off or will shut off in the next 60 days, has broken energy equipment or leaking lines that must be fixed or replace, or is in danger of being without fuel in 15 days or less. LIHEAP Recovery Crisis program will run through August 31, 2020, or until all budgeted funding is expended.

Pennsylvanians can apply online for these programs at any time at www.compass.state.pa.us or, if preferred, paper documentation can be mailed to their local County Assistance Office (CAO) or left in a CAO’s secure drop box, if available.

If you have questions about any of these assistance programs or need help applying, help can be reached through DHS’ customer services centers. Clients can call the Statewide Customer Service Center at 1-877-395-8930.

Sen. Baker bill supports

military families in need

A program to help military families who have fallen on hard times is one step closer to becoming a permanent benefit available to Pennsylvania’s service men and women, according to Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township, who serves on the Senate Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee.

The Military Family Relief Assistance Program provides up to $3,500 in financial assistance to service members and families during times of hardship. But its future is uncertain every six years when the initiative must be reauthorized by the state. Baker introduced legislation to remove this sunset requirement, preserving the program indefinitely.

“It is appropriate for us to be taking positive action on Military Family Relief Assistance,” Baker said. “During the fifteen years since its inception, this program has proved its worth time and again.”

The program is funded through donations to the Veterans’ Trust Fund and operates with a balance of nearly $1 million, thanks to the generosity of the many Pennsylvanians who give each year. Since 2005, the program has awarded over $874,000 in grants to those who have experienced sudden and unexpected critical needs.

“This is ultimately about our respect for those who serve, and recognition that their families also make sacrifices to keep our nation and our commonwealth strong and safe,” Baker said.

Baker previously advanced a law to expand the program to cover more military families in need and to extend the time frame for applications.

Rep. Toohil’s pediatric services

waiver bill approved by committee

Legislation that would allow for an extension of waiver provisions for pediatric services in Pennsylvania during the COVID-19 emergency, sponsored by Rep. Tarah Toohil, R-Butler Township, was advanced by the House Health Committee.

Under House Bill 2528, pediatric services are defined as all pediatricians and pediatric specialists, including dentists, therapists, trauma specialists and psychiatrists. They would be allowed to practice while adhering to social distancing guidelines and other mitigation measures defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“I am grateful this legislation is moving quickly through the process and thank Chairman Kathy Rapp for scheduling the vote,” Toohil said. “It is important that pediatric services continue to be available throughout the COVID-19 emergency to ensure the health and safety of Pennsylvania’s young people.”

Toohil added that pediatricians and pediatric specialists are frequent reporters of child abuse, but there is concern cases are being missed due to the health crisis.

During the meeting, Republican committee members argued at length that many patients are not seeking preventative care and screenings during the pandemic, which is leading to overlooked conditions that could become terminal.

The bill, which gained committee approval on Wednesday, now goes to the full House for consideration.

Rep. Cartwright votes for

key improvements to PPP

U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Moosic, this week voted to pass critical legislation in the U.S. House to deliver further relief for Northeastern Pennsylvania’s small businesses.

The Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act address urgent issues with the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) facing small business owners who are struggling the most as a result of the coronavirus. It now goes to the U.S. Senate for consideration.

“No two businesses are exactly alike, and our coronavirus relief programs should reflect that,” Cartwright said. “I’ve heard business owners’ concerns about PPP, and this legislation takes steps to address them by extending loan forgiveness and ensuring owners can use the money in the way that works best for them and their employees.”

The bill, which passed with Democratic and Republican support, will increase flexibility and access to PPP loans by:

• Allowing forgiveness for expenses beyond the 8-week covered period to 24 weeks and extending the rehiring deadline;

• Increasing the current limitation on non-payroll expenses (such as rent, utility payments and mortgage interest) for loan forgiveness from 25 to 40 percent;

• Extending the program from June 30 to December 31;

• Extending loan terms from two to five years; and

• Ensuring full access to payroll tax deferment for businesses that take PPP loans.