Plains Township police cite Danko’s gym owner

WILKES-BARRE — Authorities discovered a liquor bottle filled with an unknown liquid with a cloth to make it appear to be a Molotov cocktail after a man was arrested for holding three employees against their will inside a Turkey Hill store, according to court records.

Police further said the bottle was wrapped with electrical tape.

Brandon J. Tracewski, 33, address listed as homeless from Waymart, surrendered peacefully after a standoff at the Turkey Hill store at George Avenue and North Washington Street on Sunday.

Tracewski entered the store blaring loud music and smoking a cigarette, telling employees he was there to rob them, court records say.

No injuries were reported.

According to the criminal complaint:

Tracewski entered the store playing loud music and smoking a cigarette just before 12 p.m. When an employee told Tracewski to put the cigarette out, he said he was there to rob them, brandished a knife and threatened to blow up the building.

An employee was exiting a rear office to enter the store area when an employee mouthed to her they were being robbed. The employee escaped through an office door and called 911.

Police set up a perimeter and called the store, speaking with Tracewski.

Tracewski told an officer, he was “sending a message,” and later released three employees at 12:17 p.m.

Police continued to speak with Tracewski on the telephone. Tracewski said he reached his breaking point, was in possession of an explosive device and needed time to decompress.

Several times, Tracewski hung up the phone.

At 1 p.m., Tracewski agreed to remove a reported explosive device and surrendered when he walked out of the store.

Police said a bomb squad from the Scranton Police Department assisted in securing the liquor bottle.

Three employees told police Tracewski entered the store and said they were being robbed. During the incident, employees said Tracewski threatened them with a knife, telling them to sit on the floor.

One employee claimed Tracewski told her to keep her head down or she would be killed, the complaint says.

Police said Tracewski allegedly consumed food and beverages from the store during the standoff and had a backpack filled with money from the cash register and e-cigarettes.

Tracewski was arraigned by District Judge Rick Cronauer in Wilkes-Barre on three counts of terroristic threats and unlawful restraint, and one count each of robbery, recklessly endangering another person and theft. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $100,000 bail.