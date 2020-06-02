Berwick police arrest man on robbery charges

BERWICK — A Berwick man going through heroin withdrawal sickness allegedly robbed a Rite Aid pharmacy and attempted to hold up a food market for cash to buy more of the illegal drug on Monday, according to court records.

Borough police arrested Gilbert Renn, 49, at his residence on East Fifth Street after tracking the vehicle used in the robbery and attempted robbery.

Police alleged Renn used a paring knife during the incidents.

According to the criminal complaint:

A man entered Boyers IGA on East Third Street just before 11:30 a.m. and brandished a knife while demanding money from the cash register. When a clerk refused to open the register, the man walked out of the store and entered the passenger side door of a Chevrolet Equinox.

Police said a surveillance camera recorded the attempted robbery.

More than one hour later, about 12:34 p.m., police said a man entered the Rite Aid pharmacy on West Second Street and brandished a paring knife to a clerk while demanding money.

When the clerk told the man he needed to make a purchase to open the register. The man picked up an item and gave it to the clerk who then opened the register.

Police in the complaint said the man reached into the register and grabbed cash leaving behind the $1 bills.

Police said the man was involved in both incidents based on wearing a black and gray sweatshirt and leaving in a Chevrolet Equinox with a black and gold front license plate.

Police later located the Chevrolet with a Steelers front license plate parked in the 400 block of East Fifth Street.

The vehicle’s owner told police his neighbor, identified as Renn, asked him for a ride to Boyers IGA and later to Rite Aid. The neighbor claimed Renn was inside both stores for a few minutes before exiting.

Police set up a perimeter around Renn’s residence where he was arrested.

A black and gray sweatshirt was found inside his residence, the complaint says.

During an interview with police, according to the complaint, Renn claimed he was going through heroin withdrawal sickness and robbed the Rite Aid and attempted to rob Boyers IGA for money. Renn told police he used the stolen money to buy heroin, cigarettes and food and discarded the paring knife in a trash can near his residence, the complaint says.

Renn was arraigned by District Judge Richard W. Knecht in Berwick on two counts each of robbery, possessing instruments of crime and simple assault and a single count of terroristic threats. He was jailed at the Columbia County Prison for lack of $250,000 bail.

Police Chief Kenneth J. Strish commended the response state, Columbia County and local law enforcement.

“In these trying times it was stupendous to see how many colleagues rushed to our aid to assist us bring a peaceful conclusion to these dangerous situations,” Strish stated.