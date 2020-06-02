11 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Luzerne County; 4 more deaths.

June 2, 2020 William O'Boyle
By Bill OBoyle [email protected]

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Tuesday reported 11 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and 4 new deaths.

Those numbers bring the total cases to 2,7509 and the death toll is now at 153.

In Lackawanna County, there are now 1,555 confirmed cases and 174 deaths; in Monroe County, there are 1,325 cases and 101 deaths.

The Department of Health today confirmed that there are 612 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 72,894. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

There are 5,667 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 100 new deaths.

There are 616 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

There are 399,361 patients who have tested negative to date.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 2% are ages 13-18;

6% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

25% are ages 50-64; and

28% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 15,660 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,696 cases among employees, for a total of 18,356 at 609 distinct facilities in 44 counties.

Out of our total deaths, 3,597 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 5,523 of our total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Non-life-sustaining businesses in the red phase are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently, 57 counties are in the yellow or green phase of reopening.

The first 18 counties moved to green on May 29. All remaining red counties are expected to move to yellow by June 5.

