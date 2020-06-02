🔊 Listen to this

A man facing a trial in Luzerne County Court on charges he attempted to sexually assault a girl inside his then Rice Township residence in 2019 is wanted by Bloomsburg police on separate rape offenses.

Bloomsburg police obtained an arrest warrant on May 14 charging William A. Beers, 46, with raping a woman on May 13. After the alleged rape, police said Beers is suspected of stealing a .45-caliber handgun.

Police believe Beers has fled the Bloomsburg area.

Beers is charged by Bloomsburg police with one count each of rape and sexual assault, two counts of involuntary deviate sexual assault, three counts of aggravated indecent assault and four counts of indecent assault.

Beers is described as a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, approximately 220 pounds with blue eyes and red hair.

Previous incident

Rice Township police arrested Beers on April 22, 2019, on charges of criminal attempt to commit sexual assault, indecent assault and unlawful restraint stemming from an incident inside his then residence on Holland Street on April 21, 2019.

Court records say a girl told police Beers grabbed her wrists and pulled her into a bedroom locking the door. She claimed Beers forced her onto a bed and attempted to remove her pants.

When two children entered the house, she told police Beers unlocked the door and ran into a bedroom, flushing the toilet to make it appear he was using the restroom, court records say.

Police said the girl turned over several text messages from Beers stating, “You make me feel so horny,” and “I’m so attracted to you,” according to court records.

Beers was released after posting $25,000 bail on April 22, 2019, related to the Rice Township police charges.

Trial continued

Beers’ trial in Luzerne County Court has been continued several times. It is currently listed to begin June 22 before Judge David W. Lupas.

Prosecutors in Luzerne County on May 20 filed a motion to revoke Beers’ bail due to the incident in Bloomsburg.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Beers is asked to call Bloomsburg police at 570-317-2846 or Det. Melanie R. Beck at 570-784-4155 ext. 163.