Avoca fire truck hit with chunk of ice after responding to calls

June 2, 2020 Times Leader Local, News
By Patrick Kernan [email protected]

DURYEA — Someone threw a large chunk of ice at an Avoca Fire Department vehicle after responding to a series of calls in the borough on Monday evening, the department says.

According to a post from the Avoca Fire Department’s Facebook page, the incident occurred after crews were responding to a commercial fire alarm at the Weis Markets location on Main Street in Duryea.

The crews then responded to a gas leak in Avoca, before heading back to Duryea to drop off a firefighter at his vehicle. While on the 100 block of York Avenue in Duryea, the fire department says a chunk of ice of approximately 2 to 3 pounds was thrown at the rescue vehicle.

According to the post, the ice hit the door of the vehicle, breaking up into several chunks and hitting firefighters, including the driver.

“We love serving our communities,” the post reads. “It’s what we do, even during these trying times.”

The post says no one was injured by the large chunk of ice, adding that the department is appreciative of the quick calls of concern from neighboring departments.

The post also has advice for other first responders.

“We just want to remind all of our emergency services friends, whether it be PD, EMS or fire, please be vigilant during these troubled times,” the post reads. “Situational awareness is a must.”

The Avoca Fire Department is asking anyone with information to contact the Duryea Police Department.

