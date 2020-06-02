Wilkes-Barre Twp. retailers closed early Tuesday amid looting fears

June 2, 2020 Times Leader Local, News
By Roger DuPuis and Kevin Carroll [email protected]
Walmart in Wilkes-Barre Township, seen here, was one of at least two stores that closed early on Tuesday, though it was not immediately clear whether that was related to social media reports of planned looting in the township.

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — At least two major retailers in the township’s commercial zone closed for the day well ahead of schedule on Tuesday, though it was not immediately clear whether that was related to rumors of planned looting on social media.

At least one small business did say they were advised by police that law enforcement was taking the threat seriously, meanwhile.

Staff at Wegmans supermarket were posted at the doors around 5:30 p.m. with signs indicating that the store was closed, but declined to comment and told a reporter not to take photos of the signs.

Shortly afterward an employee at the Walmart Supercenter working at the front door said that the store was closed for the day and would reopen on Wednesday, and that no other information was available.

Messages left for Wilkes-Barre Township Police were not immediately returned.

According to a post on its Facebook page, Nello’s Pizza in the Wilkes Barre Township Market Place, around the corner in the plaza where Walmart is located, said township police had reached out to businesses about the threat.

Nello’s post reads as follows:

“Some of you may have heard the rumor about the riot at Walmart tonight at 8pm. The Wilkes Barre Township police have advised us they are taking the threat seriously. With that said, we will be closing tonight at 6pm, Walmart, and almost every other store that is currently open is also closing at 6pm, if not sooner. We hope nothing comes to fruition but it’s better to be safe than sorry. We hope to be open tomorrow and back to “normal”.

Thanks,

Nello’s Pizza