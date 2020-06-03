Wyoming man killed in Franklin Township crash

June 3, 2020 Edward Lewis

FRANKLIN TWP. — State police at Wyoming reported Timothy Hillman, 45, of Wyoming, died from injuries sustained in a vehicle crash on Bodle Road on Monday.

Hillman was traveling north on Bodle Road when he lost control of his 2011 Nissan Exterra that struck a fence, a tree and a shed at about 10:42 a.m., state police said.

Hillman died from his injuries.