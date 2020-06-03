WB’s mayor, police chief take a knee at peaceful protest

June 3, 2020 Times Leader Local, News, Top Stories
By Kevin Carroll [email protected]
Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown, left, and Police Chief Joe Coffay kneel on Public Square on Wednesday afternoon during a protest rally. Kevin Carroll | Times Leader

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown, left, and Police Chief Joe Coffay kneel on Public Square on Wednesday afternoon during a protest rally.

Kevin Carroll | Times Leader

<p>Two demonstrators kneel and hold signs on Wilkes-Barre Public Square during a protest Wednesday afternoon.</p> <p>Pat Kernan | Times Leader</p>

Two demonstrators kneel and hold signs on Wilkes-Barre Public Square during a protest Wednesday afternoon.

Pat Kernan | Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE — Peaceful protests have returned to Public Square this afternoon, with two prominent faces among them.

Mayor George Brown and Police Chief Joe Coffay joined demonstrators — many carrying Black Lives Matter signs and posters — and symbolically knelt down among them.

The gesture gained traction in recent years when NFL player Colin Kaepernick and other athletes did so during the playing of the “Star-Spangled Banner” as a means of protesting police brutality against black people.

Between 200 and 300 people have gathered on the square in downtown Wilkes-Barre. Today’s peaceful demonstrations follow similar gatherings on the square in recent days, as cities across America have been rocked by protests and riots following the death of George Floyd, a black man died while being restrained by a Minneapolis police officer.

Prosecutors today charged former officer Derek Chauvin, accused of pressing his knee against Floyd’s neck, with second-degree murder, the Associated Press reported, and for the first time leveled charges against three other officers at the scene, according to criminal complaints.

Check back for updates and see Thursday’s Times Leader for more on the demonstrations.