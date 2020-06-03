Grotto Pizza fires employee for making ‘distasteful’ social media post

June 3, 2020 Times Leader Local, News
By Patrick Kernan [email protected]

HARVEYS LAKE — A Grotto Pizza employee was terminated after he made a “distasteful social media post,” a post from the company’s Facebook page said.

The post came on Wednesday afternoon, from the page dedicated to the restaurant company’s Harveys Lake location, saying that the company had become aware that one of their now former employees had made an insensitive post.

While Grotto Pizza did not respond to requests for comment regarding the nature of the post, social media users posted screenshots of what they say is the post in question in the comments of Grotto’s statement.

The post features a photo of a rifle of some sort, featuring the caption “I am ready for the protest bring it on god bless America.”

Another screenshot of the Facebook profile of the user who made the post shows the user identified himself as a manager of Grotto Pizza.

“After investigating the matter, we have terminated that person’s employment with Grotto Pizza,” Grotto’s post goes on to say. “The nature of that post does not reflect the opinions or values of Grotto Pizza.”

Response to Grotto’s decision seemed to be mixed but mostly positive, with a majority of commenters saying firing the employee was a “good call.”

“Your support gets my support!” one Facebook user wrote. “Once opened up I’ll be in for some beer and pizza!”

Others, though, were more critical, suggesting they would no longer support the restaurant.

