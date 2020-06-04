Churches in Luzerne County begin to reopen

Members of the congregation line up to receive communion, following the Saturday evening Mass at St. Francis of Assisi Church in rural Sullivan County. Marks on the floor of the aisle show them where to stand to be 6 feet apart.
Mary Therese Biebel | Times Leader
Pews are roped off at St. Francis of Assisi Church in rural Sullivan County, to help people practice social distancing at Mass. Now that Luzerne County has moved to the ‘yellow’ phase of social distancing, in-person worship is slowly resuming at various churches.
Mary Therese Biebel | Times Leader
A deacon and his wife plan the logistics of cleaning a Wilkes-Barre church after every service.
A priest at another parish expects to ask volunteers to take reservations for Sunday Mass.
And a minister from Mountain Top thinks it’s best, at least through June, for her congregation to continue to tune in to worship services via car radios — or watch online.
Those are just a few of the thoughts local faith leaders have now that Luzerne County has entered the yellow phase of coronavirus restrictions, and worshippers are once again allowed to attend services in person.
“We didn’t really mind the quarantine, except for one thing,” Nancy McMann, of Dushore, said last weekend. “Not being able to come to church.”
McMann’s home and church are in rural Sullivan County, which “went yellow” in early May and entered the green phase on May 29.
She and some of her neighbors — there were 19 people in all, including the priest and cantor — were able to worship together in person together at St. Francis of Assisi Church in the village of Mildred last Saturday, just in time for the Feast of Pentecost.
The experience was somewhat different from pre-coronavirus days, with some pews roped off and large X’s marking the places a person was allowed to sit.
Worshippers wore masks in church, except for the moment when they received communion. That came at the end of Mass, not during, and the congregation left immediately afterward, via a designated exit.
That’s what Catholics can expect in Wilkes-Barre, where King’s College Chapel announced it will resume weekday Masses as 12:05 p.m. Thursday, St. Andrew Parish will celebrate its first weekend Mass since March at 4 p.m. Saturday, and St. Nicholas Church will celebrate a public Mass at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, followed by an 8 a.m. Mass on June 11.
“We’re just going to give it a shot,” said the Rev. Joseph Verespy, pastor of St. Nicholas Church, where diocesan guidelines will limit attendance to 92 people, or 25% of the church capacity.
“We’re thinking since it’s a weekday maybe people won’t come pouring out,” Verespy said, explaining that for weekend Masses, which likely would attract more people, a phone or online registration system will be set up.
While Bishop James Bambera dispensed with the obligation for Catholics to attend Mass, some people are very eager to return to church.
“I don’t care if I can’t go to the movies. I don’t care if I can’t go to the mall,” Karen Grula of Wilkes-Barre Township said recently, when Luzerne County was still in the red phase. “I just want to go to church.”
Deacon Bill Behm, the parish life coordinator of St. Andrew Parish, which Grula attends, is glad to welcome people back into the church building — “We’ve calculated we can have 75 people” — even as he ponders the challenge of having to clean all touchable surfaces after each service.
“Most likely it will be my wife (Jean) and I,” he said, noting that donations to the church dropped a bit during the coronavirus. “We can’t afford a cleaning crew.”
“We have our gloves and cleaning solution,” he said. “We’re going to give it our best shot.”
At St. Paul’s Lutheran in Mountain Top, meanwhile, the Rev. Michelle Kaufman said “my folks are very happy with what they’re doing,” which involves either parking in the church lot and listening to services via car radio, or watching them. “At the end of June we’ll re-evaluate,” she said.