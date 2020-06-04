Crestwood sets up meal distribution schedule for summer

By Mark Guydish

WRIGHT TWP. — Crestwood School District announced a summer meal program beginning June 15 that will provide five days worth of breakfasts and lunches — two breakfasts and lunches on Monday, and three on Wednesday — at three locations.

David Feller of Metz Culinary Management — the district’s contracted food service provider — sent an email announcing the schedule and noting the district provided 22,178 breakfast meals and 22,178 lunch meals since March 16th. That distribution program will end June 10.

The summer meals will be distributed at the Crestwood Secondary Campus, 281 S. Mountain Boulevard in Wright Township, the White Haven Public Library at 121 Towanda St., and the Slocum Township Fire Hall at 1923 Slocum Road.

