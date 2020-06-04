WVW appoints David Novrocki as director of curriculum and instruction

June 4, 2020 Mark Guydish Local, News
By Mark Guydish [email protected]

KINGSTON — In a 9 a.m. special meeting Thursday with seven members participating the Wyoming Valley West School Board unanimously appointed current High School Principal David Novrocki as director of curriculum and instruction, effective June 8.

Novrocki will be taking the post now held by David Tosh, who was appointed to become Superintendent at the end of the month. Tosh, in turn, is replacing veteran educator and administrator Irv DeRemer, who has chosen to step down from the top job.

DeRemer has been in education for 45 years. His contract as superintendent expired last year, but he was offered — and accepted — a one year extension. At the time he said he wanted to see a few more goals accomplished before retiring.The extension expires June 30.

According to state records, Novrocki has been in education for 23 years, working at Wyoming Valley West for two decades. His salary in 2018-19 was $91,085. His annual pay as superintendent will start at $95,110.

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish