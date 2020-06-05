Hanover Area holds drive-in graduation

Vanessa Buckley looks at the screen from the sunroof of her vehicle in the front row at the Garden Drive-In in Hunlock Creek before the start of the Hanover Area graduation on Thursday.
Gabrielle Frame waits in the parking lot of Hanover Area High School for the procession of cars to go to the Garden Drive-In for their graduation ceremony.
HANOVER TWP. — Excitement was in the air on Thursday as Hanover Area seniors gathered at the district’s high school to prepare for a vehicle procession which would conclude at the Garden Drive-In for a graduation video complete with speeches and an overview of each senior.
The celebration is an attempt by the district to provide a bit of a “new normal” after students worked for over two months to complete school work online, staying in contact with their teachers and other students to maintain a sense of school camaraderie.
A celebratory spirit started early as cars parked in their assigned spots at the high school, waiting to begin the procession to the drive in. Music could be heard coming from multiple cars and graduated danced and cheered, clad in their caps and gowns.
As the procession made its way down the Sans Souci onto State Route 29 and then onto State Route 11, lead by emergency vehicles, friends and family members could be seen intermittently along the road with homemade signs for graduates, wishing them well.
As the cars made their way into the Drive In, Pomp and Circumstance was piped onto the parking area.
Drivers honked their horns and cheers could be heard coming from the inside, including chants of “We did it, we did it,” and “Class of 2020,” as they pulled up to the big screen which read “Welcome to the Hanover Area Class of 2020 Graduation.”
On the big screen
Principal Daniel Malloy opened the ceremony on the Drive In screen with words of encouragement for the graduates. He acknowledged that the graduation was like no other in the district’s history, but served to honor the 141 graduates who would soon be starting their adult lives.
Malloy said the graduation had been a collaborative effort made possible by the faculty, students, parents, township officials and the district justice.
Malloy said it was a sense of innovation and hard work that brought the students together in spite of numerous challenges, providing a graduation memory and truly honoring seniors as they went on to future careers and higher education.
Earlier in the week, the district had held a graduation run through, with many students decorating their cars with the school colors and “2020.” Still earlier in the month, on the day students picked up their caps and gowns, district teachers lined the sidewalks, applauding their efforts.
The procession and attendance at the graduation was limited to one car per family, with a five-person limit per car.
Early in the day the district posted the names of the graduates on its Facebook page, congratulating them. It also included the link so that those who were not able to attend in person, were able to watch the ceremony from the website.
In spite of the rather unique circumstances of the graduation, students did much of the traditional including decorating their mortar boards with inspirational slogans, taking time for photos with their parents and receiving a program.
‘No one will forget’
Abby Korba and Lauren Kuchta have been best friends since seventh grade and said they were excited to complete their senior year together with their class, as they stood with their family in the parking lot of the high school.
Kuchta said at first she was disappointed that the class wasn’t able to have a traditional ceremony, but soon realized that the class of 2020, that graduated at a drive in theater, would never be forgotten.
The best friends had met up earlier in the evening for photos with their families and were looking forward to the seeing their class on the “big screen.”
Senior Julianna Seess said she at first she was disappointed that she wouldn’t be able to walk across the stage in the traditional way, but that she was happy that the district had put so much thought into this socially distant option.
“No one will forget the class of 2020,” she said, laughing.
Seess had spent the day decorating her mortarboard and had posed with family members both before leaving and in the parking lot.
“It’s been a really special day,” she said.