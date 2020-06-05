Plains man arrested on assault charges

PLAINS TWP. — Township police arrested Reginald Lee Redfearn II, 39, after a partially nude woman claimed he assaulted her inside a residence on North Main Street early Thursday morning.

Police said the woman ran to the police department to seek help as a witness called 911 upon hearing her screams at about 12:30 a.m.

Redfearn was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Spagnuolo Jr. in Plains Township on charges of simple assault, strangulation and harassment. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $75,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

A resident of North Main Street called 911 when they heard a woman scream, “Reggie, leave me alone,” and other sounds consistent with a domestic dispute.

The woman ran to the police department where the resident found her crying and bleeding from her face.

Police said the woman was transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center where she was treated in the trauma unit.

Police interviewed the woman several hours later and were told Redfearn demanded sex from her after striking her earlier in the day. When she said no, Redfearn struck and choked her, the complaint says.

She told police she managed to get up and was chased out of the house by Redfearn.

Police said the woman sustained injuries to her face and ankles.