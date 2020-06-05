Swoyersville man charged with possessing child pornography

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Luzerne County detectives arrested a man from Swoyersville on allegations he possessed child pornography on his cell phone.

Mark A. Jaskulka, 35, of New Sullivan Street, was arraigned late Thursday night by District Judge Michael Dotzel in Wilkes-Barre Township on 20 counts of child pornography and a single count of criminal use of communication facility. He was released on $100,000 unsecured bail, court records say.

According to the criminal complaint:

Detectives with the district attorney’s office on June 1 received a cyber-tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The cyber-tip was generated by meetme.com of a chat conversation between Jaskulka and another man on March 26.

An excerpt of the chat conversation, which is listed in the complaint, states Jaskulka used the screen name NEPA on his profile and told the other man, “I’m trying to get close to one of ur boys” and requested “Can I see ur boys?”

Detectives received another cyber-tip involving Jaskulka indicating images were shared during a private text message and Jaskulka sent an image of a girl.

During an interview with detectives on Thursday, Jaskulka admitted to creating the profile NEPA and an gmail account he used on meetme.com but stated he was blocked from his account.

Jaskulka admitted he used meetme.com to chat with other people in an attempt to get males younger than 18, and claimed he had pictures and videos of boys engaged in sex acts saved on his cell phone, the complaint says.

Detectives alleged they recovered numerous videos and images of boys, several infants, engaged in sex acts under a folder named ‘Boy Man.’

Jaskulka told detectives he has been looking at child pornography for many years for sexual gratification, the complaint says.