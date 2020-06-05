Wilkes and King’s announce return to in-person lessons this fall

June 5, 2020 Mark Guydish Local, News
WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes University and King’s College issued a joint media release announcing a return to on-campus learning this fall. Both plan to start one week early, on Aug. 24, skip the traditional Labor Day and fall break, and finish face-to-face classes by Thanksgiving.

The change “will help minimize the chances for students to bring the coronavirus back to campus from outside the immediate community.” according to the release.

“We know that our first-year and returning students, as well as our faculty and staff, are eager to return to campus life,” Wilkes new President Greg Cant said in the release. “Our COVID-19 task force has been working to establish campus protocols that will enable us to resume in-person instruction, while protecting the health of our community. The fall semester will require our patience, creativity and resolve. But we will get through this together. And together, we will enjoy all the benefits of the Wilkes experience.”

“The in-person learning experience is at the heart of King’s College’s mission, King’s President The Rev. John Ryan said. “We provide personal attention to student formation in a nurturing community. We form graduates who will champion the inherent dignity of every person and will mobilize their talents and professional skills to serve the common good. And we transform hearts and minds with zeal in communities of hope. Our mission is achieved through personal interactions between faculty and staff and students.”

Both schools are developing protocols to protect students and faculty. “Those standards include social distancing, frequent hand washing and sanitizing, and wearing appropriate face masks,” according to the release, which promised more information will be made available in the coming weeks.

Both have website pages dedicated to the start of classes this fall. For Wilkes, it’s wilkes.edu/fall2020. For King’s, its kings.edu/mykings/covid-19-information.

