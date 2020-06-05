Franklin Township man pleads guilty to federal firearms, drug trafficking offenses

June 5, 2020 Edward Lewis Blotter, Local, News
By Ed Lewis [email protected]

SCRANTON — An owner of a logging and excavating business in Dallas indicted by a federal grand jury last year on firearms and drug trafficking offenses pleaded guilty in federal court earlier this week, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Scranton.

Bruce Robert Redmond, 31, of Ransom Road, Franklin Township, admitted to being an illegal user of a controlled substance while in possession of firearms, U.S. Attorney David J. Freed stated in a news release.

Redmond also admitted to possessing and peddling methamphetamine.

Agents with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives executed search warrant’s at Redmond’s logging company’s office on Market Street, Kingston, and at Redmond’s residence on April 12, 2019, a day after a dump truck owned by the business flipped on Wilson Road, Larksville, damaging the front yard of a residence. The driver of the dump truck fled the scene.

The indictment alleged Redmond is a user of methamphetamine and provided false information about his drug use on firearm purchase applications at a firearms store in Sweet Valley when he attempted to purchase a .380-caliber pistol and a .45-caliber pistol at a firearms store in Wyoming.

The search resulted in the seizure of 58 firearms, 6,664 rounds of ammunition and a quantity of methamphetamine, the news release says.

Redmond pleaded guilty to the charges on June 2.

Kingston police and state police assisted in the investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert J. O’Hara prosecuted.