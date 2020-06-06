WVW parade fetes Class of 2020 with parade

Luzerne and Lackawanna counties dipped into their federal funding for coronavirus relief and contributed $500,000 to a regional program to help nursing homes purchase much needed supplies to protect residents and staff during the pandemic.

County officials Thursday discussed their participation in NEPA Nursing Home SOS Program created in April as COVID-19 began to take a heavy toll on the facilities in terms of infections and deaths.

The counties each contributed $250,000 from their allocations of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security or CARES Act and pushed the total funding over the $1 million mark for the public and private partnership. Luzerne County’s was allocated $2.45 million in CARES Act funding earlier this year.

Luzerne County Manager C. David Pedri lauded the efforts of Lackawanna County commissioners to meet critical needs identified early on by the program founders AllOne Foundation and Charities and the Earth Conservancy.

“We know that our nursing homes are the epicenter of the COVID-19 crisis here in Luzerne County, here in Northeastern Pennsylvania,” Pedri said during a virtual press conference held online using Zoom. “So you pivot and you fix it and you get the things to the people who need them without any bureaucracy, anything behind it. We’re going to work together.”

Commissioners Debi Domenick and Chris Chermak added the program, that stands for “Supply Operate Save,” strategically directs the money to the individual needs of the nursing homes.

”It’s a very sad thing to know that our most vulnerable citizens are the ones that are suffering the most. So I do believe this is an important thing for all of us to do,” Domenick said.

State Sen. John Yudichak, I-Swoyersville, has been critical of the state’s response to the pandemic, especially as it related to nursing homes. In the most recent report the state released Tuesday, there were at least 97 deaths in the Luzerne County’s 25 state-licensed nursing homes and that accounted for 62.5% of the 155 COVID-19 deaths in the county at the time.

The program, funded initially with contributions of $250,000 each by AllOne and Earth Conservancy, has a broad reach to nursing homes in 13 counties, Yudichak said. But priority was given to Luzerne, Lackawanna, Carbon and Monroe counties due to the severity of the outbreak.

To date the program has awarded more than $300,000 in grants to more than 30 nursing homes. It’s gotten the attention of the state, Yudichak added.

“In just a matter of 30 days after the initiation of this new program in Northeastern Pennsylvania, setting up an efficient local model to deliver resources, we have now on the books in law in Pennsylvania Act 24 of 2020 that will drive nearly $300 million in state and federal resources to our long-term care facilities,” Yudichak said.

The process is streamlined to make it easy on the nursing homes so they don’t have to deal with a lot of red tape to get what they need, said John Cosgrove, executive director of AllOne. It uses the vendor One Point Inc. in Scranton for the supplies, he said.

“Dealing with a single vendor has been really very helpful because they already had some inventory. They had outstanding relationships with source people all over our region, all over the commonwealth and, in fact all, over the country and some international,” Cosgrove said. “Agility of the program has been the key.”

There was an extensive outreach to the nursing homes about the program and how to apply through an online proposal, Cosgrove explained. A committee meets weekly to vet the applications and make the award. From there, One Point takes over with its online ordering system for the nursing homes and delivery of the supplies.

The nursing homes can request Personal Protective Equipment, sanitizers and cleaning solutions and symptom screening devices such as digital thermometers and oximeters. “The vast majority of the facilities are requesting PPE primarily, masks, N95 masks, gloves and gowns, ” Cosgrove said.

Absent a vaccine or cure, the program will be around for a while, Yudichak said.

“But whether it’s with federal, state, county or local dollars, local private dollars, this private-public partnership’s going to stay in business as long as there are needs in our nursing homes,” Yudichak said.