Seeking Serenity: It’s good to be back

I was in the newsroom on Monday for the first time since St. Patrick’s Day.

I’ll be honest, it was a bit of a surreal experience. The employees of the Times Leader have, for the most part, been working from home while Luzerne County was still in the red phase of Pennsylvania’s phased reopening. Now that the county has been moved into the yellow phase, we’re occasionally back in the newsroom.

I say occasionally because we’re limiting the number of reporters that are allowed in the newsroom at a time. Broken up into teams, the reporters are splitting their time in the newsroom and at home.

So, yes, my first day back was Monday. While I was reporting from home, most of the reporting was done over the phone: call someone, talk to them, write the story. Only twice since we were told to start working from home did I ever actually have to leave my house for the purposes of a story. Since I live up in Scranton, it was often inconvenient to send me to breaking news, so I transitioned into this more feature-based and column-writing role.

My biggest surprise about returning to the office was that, on Sunday night, I found myself genuinely excited.

Excited to see Wilkes-Barre again for the first time in nearly three months. Excited to see all the friends I’ve made through work again.

And excited to leave my house for a purpose other than some panicky grocery shopping.

I jokingly referred to my first day back in the office as being like the first day back at school after summer vacation — a friend of mine even texted me to ask if I had made any new friends at school at the end of the day. And in some regards, this joke wasn’t totally off-base.

When I was a kid, the first day of school always brought me a mix of nervousness and excitement.

As a massive nerd, I was always a bit excited to get back to a routine, see friends I hadn’t in a while, get back to my favorite extracurriculars and learn some new stuff — I know how lame this sounds, don’t email me.

But as a nervous little weirdo, the beginning of school was always marked by a great deal of anxiety: How would I juggle everything? What if I say something embarrassing? What if I suddenly forget how to open my locker, or something stupid like that?

This first day back at work saw all of those feelings amplified, as, in many ways, the past few months have felt like a summer vacation from hell: While I didn’t have to go to work, I still had to work, with the added stress of knowing that spending any amount of time outside of my home could put myself and my loved ones at risk for a deadly disease.

So the excitement was palpable. It felt amazing to be able to leave my home with a purpose, to begin to try to serve the community in the way that I do here at the Times Leader. And it was exciting to know that I would have a slightly more normal routine. Sure, I might have to wear a mask while I’m in the newsroom, and I might only be there half as often as I used to be, but it’s considerably more than I was this time last week.

But the nervousness was amplified as well. COVID-19 isn’t over, and it will not be for quite some time. Just because it’s safer than it was, doesn’t mean it’s safe. Precautions still need to be taken, and, as someone who is very open with my unhealthy obsessions with physical illness, I’ve already used so much hand sanitizer while back in the newsroom that my hands are cracked and bleeding.

And there are plenty more reasons to be nervous, considering the large-scale protests we see rippling across the country after the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

The next few months will be a struggle, unlike anything our country has faced in generations. I’m scared of COVID-19. I’m scared of the fact that numerous reporters nationwide have been arrested or peppersprayed while trying to do their jobs. I’m scared of what tomorrow will bring.

But I’m excited to be back in the newsroom, so I can help bring important information to the people of the Wyoming Valley again.

It’s good to be back.

