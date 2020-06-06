Family of Luzerne County prison inmate notes anniversary of his death

Luzerne County Correctional Facility in Wilkes-Barre File photo

A social media site said Shaheen Mackey’s family planned to release a video today showing how the Luzerne County prison “murdered” him two years ago.

But local Attorney Barry Dyller, who is representing Mackey’s family in a suit against the county and others over his death, said Friday that a video showing what happened inside the prison will not be released on Saturday. He declined further comment on the pending litigation.

Today is the anniversary of the day Mackey, 41, of Berwick, was transported from the prison to the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, where he died two days later. He had been lodged at the prison in Wilkes-Barre about five hours on a warrant related to a protection-from-abuse petition, officials have said.

On a Facebook site, Justice for Sha, a June 2 post noted the anniversary of Mackey’s death, saying, “On June 6, 2020, I will show you how! The video will be released!”

The family’s suit against the county, numerous prison employees and the prison inmate health care provider is still in the discovery stage in federal court, attorneys said.

County officials also declined comment on the pending litigation. Members of Mackey’s family could not immediately be reached Friday through the social media page and a past contact number.

According to prior published reports, the suit asserts Mackey was epileptic and suffering from a seizure when he wandered, disoriented, into the wrong cell during a prison lockdown. The prison did not properly document his medical issues, it said.

Mackey allegedly began acting delusional, which prompted correctional officers to restrain him, use stun guns on him, shackle him and administer Narcan, though later blood tests allegedly revealed Mackey was on no drugs at the time of his death, reports said.

“Instead of treating the situation as the medical emergency that it was, the correctional officers treated Mr. Mackey’s convulsions with more physical force,” the suit says.

The family’s complaints about Mackey’s bruises and other injuries at the time of his death prompted the county District Attorney’s Office to perform an investigation.

The office did not find “any criminal acts or wrongdoing by any of the officers involved.”

An autopsy concluded Mackey suffered from severe coronary artery disease and that the “sudden, lengthy and violent outburst and subsequent episode led to heart failure,” prompting a ruling that the manner of death was natural causes, the office said.

“Mackey, having become inexplicably physically combative, was attempted to be restrained by multiple corrections officers both in his cell and by way of the restraint chair. At all relevant times, the officers were directing Mackey to stop resisting, but the episode continued until Mackey became unresponsive,” the office’s investigation said.

The district attorney’s statement also notes the investigation found Mackey had previously posted a video to social media in which he spoke about a mental health diagnosis that found he has “homicidal outbursts” that prevented him from working.

