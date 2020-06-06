Luzerne County primary election tally won’t be completed until next week

June 6, 2020 Jennifer Andes Local, News
By Jennifer Learn-Andes [email protected]
During a painstaking count Friday, Democrat Chris Brawley read candidate selections on a provisional ballot to Republican T.J. Baloga so he could fill in the ovals on a regular ballot to be scanned into the primary election results system. Jennifer Learn-Andes | Times Leader

During a painstaking count Friday, Democrat Chris Brawley read candidate selections on a provisional ballot to Republican T.J. Baloga so he could fill in the ovals on a regular ballot to be scanned into the primary election results system.

Jennifer Learn-Andes | Times Leader

<p>Luzerne County Election Board members spent Friday reviewing most of the more than 1,800 provisional ballots cast in Tuesday’s primary election. From left are board members Audrey Serniak, Joyce Dombroski-Gebhardt, Keith Gould and Peter Ouellette.</p> <p>Jennifer Learn-Andes | Times Leader</p>

Luzerne County Election Board members spent Friday reviewing most of the more than 1,800 provisional ballots cast in Tuesday’s primary election. From left are board members Audrey Serniak, Joyce Dombroski-Gebhardt, Keith Gould and Peter Ouellette.

Jennifer Learn-Andes | Times Leader

<p>Bags that transported election results from Luzerne County polling places Tuesday await their return to storage in the county election bureau in Wilkes-Barre Friday.</p> <p>Jennifer Learn-Andes | Times Leader</p>

Bags that transported election results from Luzerne County polling places Tuesday await their return to storage in the county election bureau in Wilkes-Barre Friday.

Jennifer Learn-Andes | Times Leader

Luzerne County’s final primary election results won’t be tallied until next week.

The county Election Board spent much of Friday — from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. — painstakingly reviewing most of the more than 1,800 provisional ballots.

Board members will reconvene at 8 a.m. Monday to finish provisionals before tackling decisions on more than 1,000 mail-in ballots that had been flagged for various issues, other ballots with abnormalities and the tabulation of write-in votes, officials said.

The provisional ballots examined by the board Friday were primarily cast by voters who had requested mail-in ballots but appeared at the polls instead. The county had to verify these residents were not voting twice.

Provisional ballots are set aside for further review instead of being fed into a scanner/tabulator like the others cast at polling places.

Wearing masks, the four election board members sat at the main table in a courtroom at the county-owned Penn Place building in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

Board Vice Chairman Peter Ouellette was the first to examine each provisional, writing a red checkmark if everything was in order and using a void stamper if it was not.

Each provisional ballot went down the line for further inspection by board members Keith Gould, Joyce Dombroski-Gebhardt and Audrey Serniak.

Last in the process, Serniak then deposited the ballots into the approved or rejected box.

But the process didn’t stop there.

Each approved provisional was then delivered to one of six two-person teams in the same room so the selections could be entered into the system.

Provisional ballots must be different so they aren’t accidentally mixed in with others, officials said. The county’s provisionals are green and can’t be fed into the scanner/tabulators.

One person on each team had to read the selections from each provisional ballot so the other person could fill in the ovals on a regular ballot to be scanned and counted.

Teams had to make sure they had the regular ballot from the same precinct as the provisional — there are 186 different ones countywide — and mark both ballots with matching numbers linking them for reference in case the transcriptions are challenged or questioned.

Leaving Penn Place Friday night, board members said most provisional ballots were accepted. The majority of those rejected had missing required signatures, they said.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.