State police investigating Edwardsville homicide

June 6, 2020 Times Leader News

EDWARDSVILLE — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a homicide that occured in the parking lot of a Roosevelt Street home early Saturday morning.

According to a press release issued on Saturday, an unknown suspect opened fire on two individuals sitting in a parked car around 12:45 a.m. at the Hilltop Apartments.

John Robert Evans, 29, of East Stroudsburg was pronounced dead at the scene, while Eli Quadree Smith. 26, of Wilkes-Barre was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound deemed to be non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the state police barracks in Wyoming at 570-697-2000.