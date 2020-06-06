Protests present questions for Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE — Keeping his promise, councilman Tony Brooks posed the questions he’s been asked to others in city government as protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd mounted locally and around the world.
From his conversations with residents and Black Lives Matter protesters, Brooks passed along 10 questions in a letter last week to others who sit with him on city council, Mayor George Brown and members of his administration.
“Two are being worked on as we speak,” Brooks said Friday.
“My team members will take up and discuss the other eight issues to ensure that the incident that happened to George Floyd will not happen in Wilkes-Barre.”
Floyd died May 25 at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer who has been charged with murder. The death produced a torrent of peaceful and violent protests against racial injustice and police brutality.
Brooks said he played active and passive roles engaging with and listening to people, including those who participated in the local protests.
He said he came away with a list of questions and a promise to “try my best with my colleagues to do what we can to make things better, ensure we built trust and accountability with the African American community in Wilkes-Barre.”
The questions
The questions Brooks presented were:
• Does Wilkes-Barre have a Civilian Police Review Board?
• Will the mayor and the police chief have a town hall meeting in a black church?
• What are the policies and procedures in place to ensure good cops do not protect bad cops?
• Why are police officers allowed to live outside Wilkes-Barre when their salaries are paid by taxpayers? Can Wilkes-Barre have new hires required to live within city limits?
• What is Wilkes-Barre’s diversity training and unconscious bias training programs like? Are they reviewed? Up to date?
• Does Wilkes-Barre recruit potential Police Academy members from Meyers, GAR and Coughlin?
• Can Wilkes-Barre apply to LSA (Local Share Account grants) for police body cameras?
• If/when there is a bad cop, does Wilkes-Barre revoke their pension? Can the union be liable?
• Why is there not a Police Athletic League in Wilkes-Barre?
Brooks said he was informed police undergo diversity and unconscious bias training. The civilian review board is in the works, he added.
‘Silenced long enough’
Nicole Dante and Shaneequah Zigler organized last Sunday’s protest on Public Square. The demonstrations have started the ball rolling, but there is plenty of work to be done to carry it through, they said.
The first step is to bring awareness in order to demand change, said Zigler of Wilkes-Barre.
“I think it’s at that point. We have been silent. We have been silenced long enough,” said Zigler of Wilkes-Barre.
Dante, who has spoken with Brooks, called for reforms beginning at the local level.
“It has to start with the powers that be,” said Dante of Hanover Township. “The hard discussions have to happen.”
Dante listed accreditation of the Wilkes-Barre Police Department as a first step and the creation of a civilian police review board as another.
McBride drafts ordinance
Councilwoman Beth Gilbert McBride has drafted an ordinance to create such a board she intends to present for a vote as early as next month.
“It’s something that I’ve been thinking about for quite a while now,” McBride said. “Either way I would have pushed for it. George Floyd’s death expedited it.”
The ordinance, modeled after Pittsburgh’s, creates a seven-member board recommended by the mayor and approved by council and its make up “shall reflect to the greatest extent possible the city’s diversity.” It has the authority to investigate and evaluate allegations of police misconduct. McBride added that it will have subpoena powers and can refer cases to outside agencies such as the FBI, U.S. Marshals Service, or Luzerne County District Attorney.
Council chairman Bill Barrett, a former Wilkes-Barre police officer and chief, said he understands Brooks’ concerns and welcomes the opportunity to begin the discussion.
Barrett, however, cautioned against making changes in haste.
“In my mind, it’s just as important to keep that dialogue continuing,” Barrett said.
Reach Jerry Lynott at 570-991-6120 or on Twitter @TLJerryLynott.