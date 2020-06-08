Woman charged with endangering child at laundromat

WILKES-BARRE — A woman was arrested Sunday on allegations she violently dragged a 2-year-old child from a laundromat after customers confronted her about leaving the toddler unsupervised.

City police said they found an intoxicated Ivy Hall, 46, of Church Road, Wilkes-Barre, on the front porch of a residence on South Franklin Street. A child with Hall was taken into protective custody and later turned over to a grandmother.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to a laundromat in the 300 block of South Main Street on a report Hall was trying to abandon a child.

Before officers arrived, Hall violently dragged the child from the laundromat after customers confronted her about leaving the toddler unsupervised for a significant length of time.

During the confrontation with customers, police were told Hall became extremely confrontational, yelled obscenities at multiple people and “trying to fight basically everyone,” the complaint says.

Police located Hall on the front porch where officers say she had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on her breath and displayed slurred speech and staggered gait, according to the complaint.

Hall became confrontational with officers and made statements with no relevance to officers’ questions or about the alleged incident at the laundromat.

When police contacted the toddler’s father, the father said he would not appear to pick up his child.

Police took the child into protective custody until a caseworker with Luzerne County Children and Youth Services permitted the child to be released to a grandmother.

Hall was arraigned Monday by District Judge Rick Cronauer in Wilkes-Barre on charges of endangering the welfare of children, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. She was released on $5,000 unsecured bail.