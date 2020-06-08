Police: Man assaults woman inside hotel room, punches officer as he fled ambulance

PITTSTON TWP. — Township police arrested a man they say assaulted an officer during a foot chase and punched a woman inside a hotel room on Saturday.

Nathaniel Sanborn, 28, address listed as homeless, was charged with aggravated assault, burglary, resisting arrest and two counts of simple assault. He was arraigned by District Judge David Barilla Jr. in Wyoming and jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $25,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

A woman staying at the Holiday Inn Express on Route 315 told police Sanborn, whom she does not know, asked her to use the shower inside her hotel room on Friday.

She refused.

Then on Saturday, she was watching television inside the hotel room when Sanborn used a room key to open the door. Sanborn jumped on the woman and began punching her in the head multiple times, the complaint says.

Police said the woman fought back by grabbing Sanborn’s genitals and screamed for help resulting in other people coming to her aid.

Police learned Sanborn retrieved the woman’s room key after going to the lobby and saying her name and room number, the complaint says.

After Sanborn was evaluated in the back of an ambulance for a head injury, police said he exited and ran on foot initiating a chase with officers.

Police said Sanborn punched an officer multiple times during a struggle before he was arrested.

Sanborn told police the woman was his girlfriend.