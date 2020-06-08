Police: Unemployed man sold marijuana to make money during quarantine

June 8, 2020 Edward Lewis Blotter, Local, News
By Ed Lewis [email protected]

HANOVER TWP. — A Wilkes-Barre man allegedly caught with marijuana and methamphetamine told township police he was selling pot to make money during quarantine, according to court records.

Township police said they stopped a vehicle driven by Kyle M. Uravage, 24, on Sans Souci Parkway on Saturday when a check on the car’s registration showed he was wanted by the Luzerne County Sheriff’s Department.

Court records say Uravage was wanted when the county’s probation department filed a violation of his sentence imposed in April 2019 on a child corruption charge.

During the traffic stop, police detected an odor of marijuana coming from Uravage’s vehicle.

Police allege they found suspected methamphetamine in a folded $1 bill, four bags of marijuana, a metal grinder with marijuana residue, a digital scale, packaging materials, and $262 in cash, court records say.

Uravage told police he is unemployed and only sells “weed” and needed “to make money during the quarantine,” according to court records.

Uravage allegedly admitted he uses a cell phone for drug transactions.

Uravage, of Oak Street, was arraigned by District Judge David Barilla Jr. in Wyoming on charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a small amount of marijuana. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $10,000 bail and also on the warrant by the adult probation department.