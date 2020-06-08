Police: Alleged burglar found asleep in bed, gets stunned by Taser

WILKES-BARRE — A woman allegedly found a stranger sleeping in her bed when she arrived home Sunday.

City police said they stunned Tyrelle Rashaun Colley, 32, with a Taser when he refused to get on his knees to be handcuffed while inside the woman’s house, according to the criminal complaint.

At one point during the incident, Colley sat on a toilet and attempted to barricade himself inside the bathroom, the complaint says.

Colley was arraigned by District Judge Rick Cronauer in Wilkes-Barre on charges of burglary, criminal trespass, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a small amount of marijuana. He was released on $10,000 unsecured bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

A woman arrived home and noticed the front door had been forced open. She and a male friend, who armed himself with a knife, searched the house and found a man they did not know sleeping in a bed.

Police said the woman and her friend did not wake up the man fearing he was armed.

When officers arrived with a canine, they yelled into the house for the man to exit with his hands up.

Police said the man, identified as Colley, refused multiple times to get on his knees to be handcuffed.

During the exchange, Colley sat on a toilet and attempted to barricade himself in the bathroom.

Police were able to keep the door open continually telling Colley to put his hands above his head.

Officers stunned Colley who dropped to his knees and was handcuffed.

A bag containing what Colley claimed to be cocaine was allegedly found in the pocket of his shorts. Other bags of cocaine were found on the woman’s bed, the complaint says.