Hazleton man charged with fatal DUI crash in Carbon County

June 8, 2020 Edward Lewis Blotter, Local, News
By Ed Lewis [email protected]

BANKS TWP. — State police at Hazleton charged a Hazleton man with vehicular homicide when he crashed an all-terrain vehicle killing a passenger and injuring a juvenile in Carbon County early Sunday morning.

Joseph Reese, 42, was charged with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, drunken driving, simple assault, reckless endangerment and five traffic citations following the crash that occurred in the area of Wixoln Circle and West Main Street at about 12:50 a.m.

According to state police:

Reese was operating an ATV with two passengers, a juvenile and an adult, when he lost control of the vehicle that rolled over.

Both passengers were transported to Lehigh Valley Hazleton where the adult passenger was flown to Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest near Allentown where they died.

The juvenile passenger was released after being evaluated for a head injury.

State police did not release the passengers’ names.

Reese was allegedly intoxicated at the time of the crash, state police said.

Reese was arraigned by District Judge Joseph D. Homanko Sr. in Weatherly and jailed at the Carbon County Prison for lack of $250,000 bail.