Hazleton man charged with fatal DUI crash in Carbon County

DURYEA — Borough police advise residents to remain cautious after a search for a suspicious person near the Germania Hose Company late Tuesday night.

A description of the person, a white male wearing a cream or light colored shirt carrying a large backpack was similar to Peter James Manfredonia, 23, who is wanted for a double homicide in Connecticut. Manfredonia was believed to be in the area, specifically the East Stroudsburg area of Monroe County earlier this week.

Police said a fireman at Germania reported a suspicious person hiding behind a dumpster near the hose company just after 11 p.m. When the fireman confronted the man, he didn’t respond and ran to a wooded area.

Police from surrounding departments including state police set up a perimeter and a command post was set up. A state police helicopter assisted in the search, police said.

After several hours of searching the wooded area, authorities were not able to find anyone.

In a news release, police said they don’t have enough information to confirm the suspicious person was Manfredonia.

Police advise residents to be cautious and to keep doors locked at their homes, including sheds and garages.

State police on Tuesday said troopers from the Stroudsburg barracks were contacted by New Jersey State Police regarding the possibility Manfredonia was in the Stroudsburg area of Monroe County.

New Jersey state police had contact with an Uber driver who was allegedly kidnapped by Manfredonia in Connecticut near the Pennsylvania state border.

State police said they learned Manfredonia was dropped off by the Uber driver in front of the Walmart store in East Stroudsburg. Manfredonia was last seen walking behind the Walmart on railroad tracks carrying a duffel bag concealing firearms stolen from the Connecticut home, state police said.

Manfredonia is believed not to have any ties to the area and does not have a vehicle.

State police said Manfredonia may attempt to solicit ride sharing services, possibly through a third party.

Manfredonia is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet 4 inches tall and 240 pounds with short hair. He was last seen wearing dark colored shorts and a white Tshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.