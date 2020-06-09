Poll: Pandemic does little to alter US views on health care

WILKES-BARRE — Iris Levy’s son, Jon, said all the right things about his late mother.

Iris Bebe Soble Levy, 92, of Rockaway, NJ, formerly of Dallas and Kingston, died late Tuesday evening, May 26, with family by her side. Iris and her late husband, Richard, owned Percy Brown’s Restaurant from 1964 until it closed in 1981.

“My mom had a very elegant view of living life and high standards for herself and her family,” Jon said. “She felt she had high standards to live up to. She believed in the importance of cultural expression and honor. She instilled that in all of us and in the children of the larger family.

“She believed in hard work and finding a socially-adaptable, community-oriented meaning for one’s work. And, she was a very creative person.”

Jon said his mom was a very artistic and creative person and a very public person.

“She loved inter-reacting with people and she could relate easily with most people,” Jon said. “She was courageous, engaging and brought a lot of energy and intelligence to her life and those around her.”

Jon also wrote a note to his mom following her death.

“As the sun rose, one July day many years ago,

You came to me as the sunshine itself,

In the air, in your arms, at home.

And your sunshine has beamed through

Everything and everyone and every moment ever since.

Your song became my song, your dance, my rhythm,

and your creativity, your food and your words, amazing.

Along the way, you had your own compass, your own direction,

Moving forward through the seasons

With a determined confidence,

Bourne of family, given as love and made stronger

By courage, character and principle, and I quote, ‘It isn’t easy.’

You have been our guide, our teacher,

our path to good living as individuals, as family, as community.

And as you return to our Creator, know we are sending messages and prayers,

to God, to welcome you back to a place of eternity. Please send our love to Dad.

Every time, when I hear you singing, I will say,

Thank you, for the happiness in our home, that happy home in your heart, mom, and so, in my heart….. in our hearts……Always.”

Love, Jon … Love, All of us, Your Children

Nephew remembers his aunt

Larry Rosensweig, Iris levy’s nephew, grew up in Kingston and now lives in Florida. He said his Aunt Iris was a part of his life as far back as he can remember.”

To be honest, I was well into adulthood before I came to appreciate my aunt,” Rosensweig said. “She wore her emotions on her sleeve, almost to the point of embarrassment. My immediate family was much more reserved. Aunt Iris was anything but reserved. She sang. She wrote poetry. She talked about family. She expressed her love verbally and with hugs and kisses. Over time, I came to realize that all these expressions were honest and consistent.”

After Rosensweig’s grandfather, Reuben H. Levy, suffered a debilitating stroke, he said it was Aunt Iris, his daughter-in-law, who faithfully visited with him every day.

Rosensweig said Iris and her husband, Richard “Dick” Levy, were a loving couple, always giving each other adoring looks that continued through 70 years of marriage.

“My uncle always called Iris his ‘girlfriend,’” Rosensweig said.

Many people knew Iris from her “Cooking Good with Iris” TV show and her “Cookery and Things” gourmet kitchen shop at Percy Brown’s. Others knew her from performances with Little Theatre, active roles in community organizations and Temple Israel.

Rosensweig said Iris was recognized as Richard Levy’s wife; Reuben and Leah Levy’s daughter-in-law; Fred, Jon, David and Alison’s mother, among her many identities in Wyoming Valley where she lived for 70 years.

She played tennis and bridge quite well and had many friends, Rosensweig said.

“On her death at age 92, a number of my old friends noted that they called her ‘Aunt Iris’ also, because she and their mothers were such close friends,” Rosensweig said. “To me, Aunt Iris was a second mother, both during childhood and for the 37 years after my own mother died. She exuded warmth, cooked amazing meals, welcomed my wife and two sons with open arms. She couldn’t have been happier a few months ago when she met my first grandson, Wyatt, treating him to some patented, radiant, Aunt Iris love.”

Percy Brown’s

Larry Newman, executive director at Diamond City partnership, offered some historical information on Percy Brown’s and the ownership of the restaurant/grocery store owned by the Levys.

According to Newman:

• Percy Brown opened his market in 1905, and he moved it to East Northampton Street in 1909.

• He originally opened the cafeteria in 1920.

• The “Percy Brown’s” buildings that most people currently remember dates to 1957.

• Percy Brown died in 1962, and the business was sold to Richard and Iris Levy in 1964. The Levy family operated the business until 1981, when it closed.

• After two decades of vacancy, the Percy Brown’s buildings were ultimately demolished in 1993. The business’s site is now home to Movies 14.

Obituary

Born in Philadelphia, Iris Levy was the daughter of the late Samuel and Naomi Bohrer Soble. Iris was an active member of Temple Israel Synagogue, Wilkes-Barre, and its Sisterhood.

She was a passionate and dedicated volunteer for many causes in the Wyoming Valley. She served as Women’s Division Chair of the Jewish Federation Annual Campaign. She was a “Pink Lady” at the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital and chaired its Starlight Ball. Iris was a life member of Hadassah.

Iris loved running her shop, “Cookery and Things” in the back of the Percy Brown’s grocery store. She was a recognized celebrity cook and food journalist, spending 11 years hosting the local television segment, “Cooking Good with Iris” on WDAU-TV, later WYOU.

She authored Iris Petals, a book of poetry she wrote to celebrate her family, their achievements and their struggles, from infancy to maturity. She was honored as Back Mountain Poet Laureate by the Back Mountain Library.

An avid tennis player, Iris was a member of the Valley Tennis and Swim Club since its inception. She was a member of the American Contract Bridge League, of which she was a Life Master. Noted for her musical talents, she acted in several local theatre productions, including her favorite, Pajama Game.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard Joel Levy and sisters, Vivian Soble Hoffman, and Sondra Soble Ginsberg.

Iris was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She is survived by her four children, Frederick (Barbara Ball) Levy, Kingston; Jonathan (Viviane) Levy, Ramstein, Germany; Dr. David (Dr. Janis Wiener) Levy, Oak Park, Illinois; Alison (Rabbi Charles) Popky, Rockaway, New Jersey; grandchildren, Rachel (Michael) Wexler, Reuben (Dr. Yulya Truskinovsky), Joshua, Julia, Samantha, Noa, Aliza; great grandchildren, Gabriel, Sonia and Eli; nieces, and nephews. She was loved and admired by many.

A graveside funeral service, attended by over 100 family members and friends via video link, was held Wednesday, May 27, at the Temple Israel Cemetery, Swoyersville.