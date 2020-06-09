Inmate threats to kill and throw body in ‘Lake of Fire’ if not released

WILKES-BARRE — An inmate at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility sent a letter to President Judge Michael T. Vough threatening to kill and throw “you in the lake of fire for all eternity” if not released, according to court records.

Larry George Wesley, 39, of Shavertown, has been jailed at the county correctional facility unable to post $5,000 bail since his arrest by Plymouth police on May 26.

Wesley was charged by Plymouth police with impersonating a police officer after he allegedly approached a couple and their children saying he was a member of the state police.

County detectives on Monday alleged a hand written correspondence was received in Vough’s chambers from Wesley.

The letter stated, “If you do no let larry out of jail immediately, I will kill you and throw you in the lake of fire for all eternity.” The letter also contains Biblical references that are not listed in the criminal complaint filed Tuesday against Wesley.

The letter does not directly threaten anyone or does not name a specific judge.

Wesley was charged by detectives with a single count of terroristic threats. He was arraigned by District Judge Thomas Malloy Sr. in Wilkes-Barre and remanded to the county correctional facility for lack of $10,000 bail on the latest charge.

Wesley is listed as a lifetime registrant of his address, employment and vehicle with state police under the state’s Megan’s Law as a violent sexual predator.

Court records say Wesley was charged by State College police in Centre County in 2001 with rape, criminal trespass, indecent assault, indecent exposure and simple assault. He pleaded guilty to the charges in Centre County Court and served several years in state prison.

Wesley’s probation sentence imposed in Centre County was transferred to Luzerne County in 2007, court records say.