Woman charged with licking her hand, rubbing police cruiser door handle

WEST HAZLETON — A woman who claimed she tested positive for COVID-19 licked her hand and wiped it on a service window counter inside the borough’s police department and did it again to a cruiser’s door handle, according to West Hazleton police.

Mariah Crystal Then, 28, of Freeland, was detained while police were investigating a fight involving six to seven people in the area of Tamarack and Fourth streets early Sunday morning.

Police said at least one person was armed with a tire lug nut wrench during the fight.

When officers arrived at the scene, they encountered multiple individuals who were uncooperative.

During the incident, a girl exited a vehicle and began assaulting another juvenile, police said.

When officers intervened, the girl resisted arrest and ignored commands to stop.

Police said a preliminary investigation allegedly revealed multiple individuals arrived at a residence on West Fourth Street. A physical altercation took place with at least one male juvenile sustaining a stab wound, police said.

Police said the injured juvenile fled prior to officers arriving at the scene.

Then was detained for questioning and transported to the police department.

Police allege Then became argumentative and acted disorderly in the department’s vestibule. Then allegedly told officers she recently tested positive for COVID-19 and licked her and and wiped it on the service window counter. She walked outside and licked her hand again and wiped it on the driver’s side door handle of a parked cruiser, police said.

The incident was recorded by a surveillance camera, which was posted on the police department’s Facebook page.

Then was arrested and charged with two counts each of corruption of minors and recklessly endangering another person, and one count each of disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. She was arraigned by District Judge James Dixon in Hazle Township who jailed her without bail at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility as he deemed her a threat to society.

Police said the investigation is continuing.