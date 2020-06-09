Ex-WB Chief Barrett appointed to Municipal Police Officers’ Education & Training Commission

By Jerry Lynott [email protected]

Former Wilkes-Barre Police Chief Bill Barrett will join the state Municipal Police Officers’ Education & Training Commission.

The Pennsylvania Senate on Tuesday confirmed Barrett’s appointment after he was nominated by Gov. Tom Wolf.

Barrett, who also serves as chairman of Wilkes-Barre city council and director of the Public Safety Training Institute/Campus Security & Safety at Luzerne County Community College in Nanticoke, said he was honored and privileged to be appointed.

“I have great respect for the Commission and all of the work it does to provide training standards and certification for municipal police officers across the Commonwealth, and I look forward to working with the other Commission members in continuing that tradition,” Barrett said in prepared statement.

The Commission, consisting of 20 members appointed by the governor, was created in 1974 to establish certification and training standards for municipal police officers in Pennsylvania. The Commission staff, made up of employees of the Pennsylvania State Police, also oversees training and certification of Lethal Weapons Agents (Act 235), the certification of schools and instructors for both programs, and the retired law enforcement identification program (Act 79).

In an announcement on the appointment state Sen. John Yudichak, I-Swoyersville, noted Barrett’s long career in law enforcement and public service. Barrett was a Wilkes-Barre police officer for more than 27 years, retiring as chief in 2000. Barrett also is serving his fifth term on city council. In addition, Barrett is a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators, FBI National Academy Associates and a number of state and local law enforcement organizations.

“The training, experience and leadership skills he’s acquired from an extensive career in public safety will allow him to make an immediate impact as the newest member of the Municipal Police Officers’ Education and Training Commission. I would like to congratulate William and I wish him the best in his new appointment,” Yudichak said.

Reach Jerry Lynott at 570-991-6120 or on Twitter @TLJerryLynott.