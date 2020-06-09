Reward offered in Edwardsville homicide

WYOMING — State police investigators believe the gunman fired 12 rounds into a vehicle killing one man and injuring another in the parking lot of Hilltop Apartments in Edwardsville early Sunday morning.

John Robert Evans, 29, of East Stroudsburg, was fatally shot and pronounced dead at the scene while Eli Quadree Smith, 26, of Wilkes-Barre, sustained a non-life threatening injury, state police said.

State police on Tuesday said Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers has offered a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call state police at Wyoming at 570-697-2000 or 1-800-4PA-TIPS. All callers remain anonymous.

Evans and Smith were inside a parked and idling sport utility vehicle in the parking lot of 509-511 Roosevelt St. in the apartment complex when an unknown black male approached.

They briefly spoke when the gunman discharged 12 rounds into the driver side of the vehicle.

State police said at the time of the shooting, a large party of approximately 50 to 60 people were in an adjacent parking lot. Those at the party fled prior to police arriving at the scene.

In an unrelated incident, court records say Smith was arrested by Pittston police on allegations he shot a man during a home invasion on Elizabeth Street, Pittston, on Jan. 19.

Smith forced his way inside the residence, assaulted a woman and shot a man, who ran for help at the Greater Pittston Regional Ambulance Station on South Main Street.

Smith was charged with aggravated assault, burglary, criminal trespass, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and two counts each of simple assault and reckless endangerment. He was released from the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on April 2 when he posted $250,000 bail on the charges filed by Pittston police, court records say.