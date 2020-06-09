Wilkes-Barre man dies while facing child rape charges; coroner seeks family

By Ed Lewis [email protected]

DANVILLE — Montour County Coroner Scott E. Lynn is attempting to locate the family of Robert Collins, 48, who recently died at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.

Collins’ last known address was Mill Street, Wilkes-Barre, when he was arrested by Wilkes-Barre police on June 13, 2019, on allegations he sexually assaulted a girl inside his residence from 2008 to 2012.

Court records say the girl came forward in April 2019 with the allegations.

Collins was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility until he was transferred to Geisinger Medical Center due to a medical illness that resulted in his recent death.

Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas signed a motion filed by prosecutors to dismiss the criminal case against Collins on June 4.

Anyone with information on Collins is asked to call the Montour County Coroner’s Office at 570-275-1867 or by email at [email protected]